‘Ryan Murphy is a stunt casting queen’: The internet reacts to Travis Kelce’s casting in FX series

To be Travis Kelce is to carry many labels: Super Bowl-winning tight end, significant other, significant brother, and now…thespian!

Indeed, Kelce has been cast in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX horror series, Grotesquerie, which will be premiering this fall.

The news was revealed via an Instagram story featuring co-star Niecy Nash-Betts. “Guys, guess who I am working with in ‘Grotesquerie’?” asks Nash-Betts before panning over to show Kelce, who adds “stepping into new territory with Niecy!”

Is it really new territory for Kelce though? The man is certainly no stranger to off-the-field mic and camera time, hosting a longtime podcast alongside his brother, Jason.

Additionally, Kelce has previously acted during his successful stint hosting SNL. He also appeared on 2020 comedy series Moonbase 8. That being said, working with Murphy does certainly feel like a shift for Kelce.

The move is reminiscent of Murphy’s prior so-called stunt casting of the likes of Kim Kardashian, Ricky Martin, and Stevie Nicks.

Naturally, the internet has opinions. Both on X:

Travis Kelce in a Ryan Murphy production pic.twitter.com/S5kuhS27fr — alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) May 8, 2024

can travis kelce act? probably not, but anyway ryan murphy get your claws out of him — liv 💫 (@ztterbrg) May 8, 2024

Travis Kelce acting in a Ryan Murphy horror drama series? He’s never beating the nepo boyfriend allegationspic.twitter.com/g3MkAGAY42 https://t.co/qJqsTXou7L — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) May 8, 2024

Travis Kelce acting

pic.twitter.com/aYJohy9nog — anthony MET maya hawke!!!!!!!! (@usernamedant) May 8, 2024

Casting him in something he can’t pronounce is crazy https://t.co/Z6bnjBkevc — Jameela Jareer (@coochieprintz) May 8, 2024

First Kim Kardashian and now Travis Kelce??? It’s time for Ryan Murphy to call it quits and just retire already. 😑🙄 Goddamn. https://t.co/g3dIeeWo8R — Nicole 🐸🐸 (@tcsced) May 8, 2024

Im crying a pro football player named travis kelce is getting more acting jobs than an actual actor…..I know yogurt boy in shambles right now. pic.twitter.com/Jpz7tMBniX — zach fulk (@zachfulk3) May 8, 2024

And—of course—TikTok:

Grotesquerie also stars Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

