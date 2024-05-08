‘Ryan Murphy is a stunt casting queen’: The internet reacts to Travis Kelce’s casting in FX series

To be Travis Kelce is to carry many labels: Super Bowl-winning tight end, significant other, significant brother, and now…thespian!
Indeed, Kelce has been cast in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX horror series, Grotesquerie, which will be premiering this fall.
The news was revealed via an Instagram story featuring co-star Niecy Nash-Betts. “Guys, guess who I am working with in ‘Grotesquerie’?” asks Nash-Betts before panning over to show Kelce, who adds “stepping into new territory with Niecy!”
Is it really new territory for Kelce though? The man is certainly no stranger to off-the-field mic and camera time, hosting a longtime podcast alongside his brother, Jason.
Additionally, Kelce has previously acted during his successful stint hosting SNL. He also appeared on 2020 comedy series Moonbase 8. That being said, working with Murphy does certainly feel like a shift for Kelce.
The move is reminiscent of Murphy’s prior so-called stunt casting of the likes of Kim Kardashian, Ricky Martin, and Stevie Nicks.
Naturally, the internet has opinions. Both on X:
And—of course—TikTok:
@simplysimone #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Simone Umba
@blakelythornton ♬ Violin – Grooving Gecko
@brittanydelaurentis Are we gonna get travis kelce the villian im so intrigued 👀 #traviskelce #traviskelcenews #swiftietok #swiftietiktok #footballswiftie #kelcebrothers #92percenters #newheightspodcast #traviskelceandtaylorswift ♬ I Can Do It With a Broken Heart – Taylor Swift
Grotesquerie also stars Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.
