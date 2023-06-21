Ryan Murphy called out for filming ‘AHS’ during writers’ strike

Ryan Murphy is being called out for filming the new season of American Horror Story as the writers’ strike continues.
Warren Leight, a writer and former showrunner for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, tweeted on Wednesday morning the location of the AHS shoot in New York City, and claimed that crew members said they could be “blackballed in Murphy-land” if they respect the picket lines. New AHS cast member Kim Kardashian reportedly crossed the picket line in late May, and did so again today.
This news follows an announcement on Tuesday that Murphy will reportedly be departing Netflix for Disney, as his five-year overall deal with Netflix is nearly up. However, the Hollywood Reporter claims Murphy will still be able to finish projects for Netflix—like another season of controversial series Monster, focusing on the Menendez brothers—while doing projects at Disney, like AHS season 12 for FX.
Murphy was also called out for apparently making this deal during the strike.
Several high-profile shows have stopped production in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America, though it was reported in early May that Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery urged showrunners and producers to continue working. Leight also tweeted about picketing production on Netflix series The Perfect Couple in Cape Cod this week.
We reached out to Leight for comment.