Ryan Murphy called out for filming ‘AHS’ during writers’ strike

Ryan Murphy is being called out for filming the new season of American Horror Story as the writers’ strike continues.

Warren Leight, a writer and former showrunner for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, tweeted on Wednesday morning the location of the AHS shoot in New York City, and claimed that crew members said they could be “blackballed in Murphy-land” if they respect the picket lines. New AHS cast member Kim Kardashian reportedly crossed the picket line in late May, and did so again today.

8:45 AM. Ryan Murphy’s AHS shooting in midtown on 52nd street between 6th and 7th. Crew members have told us they’ve been told if they respect our lines they’ll be blackballed in Murphy-land. Come join us.

— WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) June 21, 2023

9:30 am update. In NYC, join us now please. We’re covering lots of entrances between 6th and 7th Avenues on 51st and 52nd streets. We’d like a big welcome for Ryan Murphy’s American Horror.

— WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) June 21, 2023

I mean, we already knew Ryan Murphy's writing was lackluster, but continue to film during the strike means this will be truly unwatchable, huh? — Tim Fitzgerald (@tim__fitzgerald) June 21, 2023

This news follows an announcement on Tuesday that Murphy will reportedly be departing Netflix for Disney, as his five-year overall deal with Netflix is nearly up. However, the Hollywood Reporter claims Murphy will still be able to finish projects for Netflix—like another season of controversial series Monster, focusing on the Menendez brothers—while doing projects at Disney, like AHS season 12 for FX.

Murphy was also called out for apparently making this deal during the strike.

Ryan Murphy is making deals and shooting shows. Maybe he no longer considers himself a writer. He's got a lot going on. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) June 21, 2023

Several high-profile shows have stopped production in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America, though it was reported in early May that Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery urged showrunners and producers to continue working. Leight also tweeted about picketing production on Netflix series The Perfect Couple in Cape Cod this week.

We reached out to Leight for comment.