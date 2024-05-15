‘Peak cringe’: Viewers defend Marc Rebillet’s performance at Google event after it gets mocked on social media

Admit it, the term “google” gets you amped. Just hearing it sparks something deep within you; an unexplainable urge, a quiet revolution. Then you should be very much able to relate to Marc Rebillet (aka Loop Daddy).

The YouTuber and musician kicked off this year’s Google I/O event with the sort of energy usually reserved for children at a Yo Gabba Gabba live event.

Rebillet was there to demonstrate DJ mode, a recent Google AI tool that will undoubtedly make life worth living. Take a watch and just try not to get excited about your favorite search engine.

You really have to admire the approach.

Naturally, because it showed energy, many across our infinite cyberspace considered it “cringe.”

https://twitter.com/tunguz/status/1790459713370431966

Silicon Valley (the series) is so back pic.twitter.com/zycS1vw0BR — Daniel (@growing_daniel) May 15, 2024

classy trashy

polished sloppy

beautiful ugly pic.twitter.com/wdfQhkUkkf — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) May 14, 2024

However, for every dark, there is a light, and many on the internet have come to Rebillet’s defense, implying that if you found Rebillet’s display cringe-worthy, it just means you’re not familiar with what the guy does. That’s on you, boo boo.

Imagine going through life not liking Loop Daddy. What a sad, miserable life. https://t.co/hjG5U7pYyc — croissant (@irinacsapo) May 15, 2024

Heartbreaking that tons of people's introduction to Rebillet is "weird Google AI guy".



In case you somehow missed it, https://t.co/EvweSpeakd pic.twitter.com/SiyVPvNTSp — Grant♟️ (@granawkins) May 15, 2024

https://twitter.com/Jarsen/status/1790792081914356159

Some of you have no culture and have no idea who Marc Rebillet is and it shows. https://t.co/1oF122fZMy pic.twitter.com/3e0lZaii4u — Alex Friedman 🤠 (@heyalexfriedman) May 15, 2024

Just say you don't know loop-daddy. Not everyone has to be cool. https://t.co/QJuCNL0jDr — Cody Blakeney (@code_star) May 14, 2024

ugh these tech bros not appreciating the grace and brilliance of loop "marc rebillet" daddy hurts me https://t.co/uHjzxo7KQY — kyle (@kyleancheta_) May 15, 2024

Not recognizing Marc Rebillet, aka Loop Daddy, is peak cringe https://t.co/ingAEaG0Et — Thomas F. Officer (@TomaOfficer) May 15, 2024

Leave Loopdaddy alone — 👨‍💻 damir.fun 😎 (@damdeez) May 14, 2024

Yeah. It’s never been easier to find out what a public figure’s deal is.

If Rebillet was a Google exec going through “a time,” that’s a different conversation. Instead, Loop Daddy’s just doing his thing. Haters step to the left (or right, just outta my way)! Now if you’ll excuse me, I have an unrelenting urge to do a search on my favorite engine (Bing).

