‘It could be worse’: Avril Lavigne finally addresses clone replacement conspiracy

It must be hard to be Avril Lavigne’s replacement clone these days. Everyone just keeps bugging you about the conspiracy theory that you replaced the early 2000s pop rocker two decades ago and the whole time you have to be like, “uhhh, no that’s TOTALLY a nutty stance, guy” while trying with all your strength to not wink into the camera.

What is the Avril Lavigne conspiracy theory?

For those unfamiliar, in 2011 a Brazilian fan site theorized that Melissa Vandella, an actress Lavigne had allegedly hired to deal with the paparazzi for her, had replaced her for realsies in 2003 after the starlet’s mysterious so-called death.

The theory goes that ever since, Vandella (pretending to be Lavigne) has needed to deny such wild accusations in her best Avril-impression voice. I admit, she’s got it down. We got a regular Frank Caliendo over here.

As you might expect, the internet has ran with the theory:

couldn't have written this better myself



avril lavigne's new single 'head above water' confirms she was in fact replaced by a clone named melissa in 2003: https://t.co/YWSJCktCwS pic.twitter.com/RClJoi70ul — will defries (@willdefries) September 21, 2018

I’m not into conspiracy theories but Avril Lavigne being replaced by a clone in 2003 is significantly more believable than her two-year relationship with Brody Jenner from 2010-2012. pic.twitter.com/DdO6QQiwSB — Brooke Rogers 🪐 (@bkerogers) August 15, 2019

Today I learned there's a conspiracy theory that Avril Lavine died in 2003 and was replaced by a body double named Melissa.



This is what the internet should be for. pic.twitter.com/kYoxqqoMWj — Colin McNeil (@McNeilColin) October 21, 2021

the conspiracy that avril lavigne was body swapped with a woman named melissa https://t.co/CWfHcbTfLN pic.twitter.com/DDfFRVJXAL — karl (@sindelscorpio) November 5, 2023

I SEE YOU MELISSA YOU TRICK ASS BITCH — JP (@Jprz1321) May 15, 2017

Avril Lavigne addresses the conspiracy theory

Okay, okay, let’s say for the sake of “official record,” that the whole theory is coo-coo bananas and that Avril Lavigne is just still boring regular old, original recipe Avril Lavigne. Either way, Lavigne recently made her podcast debut on Alex Cooper’s “Call Me Daddy”. Naturally, the topic came up.

“I mean, it’s just funny to me,” the “Sk8eer Boi” singer explained. “Like, on one end, everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, you look the exact same, you haven’t aged a day!’ Other people are like, ‘There’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me.'”

Host Cooper, on the other hand, wasn’t so casual about the theory.

“Avril, this conspiracy theory about you is a little creepy, come on,” she said.

Avril responded, “I don’t know, it could be worse. Obviously, I am me. It’s so dumb.”

In the grand scheme of celebrity conspiracy theories, Lavigne’s perspective is sound. I’m not even going to link to most of the more malignant internet diatribes about certain celebs and public figures. Heck, they make a good ol’ fashioned early-2000s death replacement seem quaint by comparison. If it’s good enough for the Beatles…

On the actual music side of her existence, Lavigne has most recently guested on Nate Smith’s “Bulletproof.” (Or HAS she?!) Take a listen:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.