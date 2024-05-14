‘Time to let the secret out’: TikToker Jersey Joe reveals he’s also a college mascot

This is TikTok superstar Joe Lepinski, or “Jersey Joe” as he’s known on your For You page.
@jerseyyjoe DO THE CHA CHA 😂🔥🔥 ( DC: ME ) #jerseyyjoe #jersey #trend #viral #fyp ♬ Cha Cha – ZEDDY WILL
Lepinski’s collected over 3 million followers and 200 million likes over the years. And it’s no wonder. Joe dances, Joe does Jersey stuff, and as we’ve just learned…Joe mascots (yes, it’s a verb)!
Yes, on May 11th, Jersey Joe revealed himself to be Montclair State University’s eagle mascot, Rocky.
@jerseyyjoe Time to the let the secret out 😂🦅🔥 #jerseyclub #jerseyyjoe #jersey #trend #viral #fyp ( @Rocky ♬ original sound – SPAZN
“Time to let the secret out” he posted. Once the eagle was out of the bag, Joe has since begun incorporating the character into more of his videos.
@jerseyyjoe Taught Rocky everything he needs to know 😂🦅🔥 #jerseyclub #jerseyyjoe #jersey #trend #viral #fyp ( @Rocky ♬ TWICE – Chaebaeo
@jerseyyjoe Mascot Reveal from Jerseyy 😂🔥‼️ Thank you for everything Montclair 🙏🤞 #jerseyyjoe #jersey #trend #viral #fyp ( @Rocky ; IB: @U. of South Carolina ; 🎥: @aylin ♬ Keep it up – Good Neighbours
Needless to say, the reveal has the internet pulling a Sally Field in “Mrs. Doubtfire.” This is some true Bruce Wayne/Batman stuff right here:
Most impressive is how Lepinski, who just graduated from Montclair, managed to keep his secret identity, well, secret. No easy task for someone so massively TikTok famous.
@homefieldapparel @jerseyyjoe @vanessa congrats on graduating and keeping the secret for so long!! (I follow yall on my main i promise) #montclairstateuniversity #jerseyyjoe #mascotreveal #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound – Homefield
We can only hope this reveal leads to other TikTok superstars revealing that they’re also Ronald McDonald or something.
