‘Time to let the secret out’: TikToker Jersey Joe reveals he’s also a college mascot

This is TikTok superstar Joe Lepinski, or “Jersey Joe” as he’s known on your For You page.

Lepinski’s collected over 3 million followers and 200 million likes over the years. And it’s no wonder. Joe dances, Joe does Jersey stuff, and as we’ve just learned…Joe mascots (yes, it’s a verb)!

Yes, on May 11th, Jersey Joe revealed himself to be Montclair State University’s eagle mascot, Rocky.

“Time to let the secret out” he posted. Once the eagle was out of the bag, Joe has since begun incorporating the character into more of his videos.

Needless to say, the reveal has the internet pulling a Sally Field in “Mrs. Doubtfire.” This is some true Bruce Wayne/Batman stuff right here:

Unrecorded

Most impressive is how Lepinski, who just graduated from Montclair, managed to keep his secret identity, well, secret. No easy task for someone so massively TikTok famous.

We can only hope this reveal leads to other TikTok superstars revealing that they’re also Ronald McDonald or something.

