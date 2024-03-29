‘I think of you all the time, now that you’re gone’: Dog owners are playing this song during their baby’s final hours

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

The relationship between a human and their dog is a bond like no other. There’s so many highs and lows that come with being a dog parent, and one of the most important moments is being represented in a new, heartbreaking trend.

The sound

The soft, folk-like strums of the guitar is accompanied by poignant lyrics like, “I think of you all the time / Now that you’re gone.”

It evokes strong, painful feelings such as loss, making it the song of choice for dog owners who were there for their pet at the end of their life.

Some TikTokers are accompanying the song with slideshows, like TikToker @ksam325, who amassed 61.5 million views for her TikTok telling the story of rescue dog Rooster’s final 28 days.

Others are using it to share specific moments of their dog, such as Mackenzie Seton (@mackenzie.seton) feeding her dog chocolate because “no dog should go to heaven not knowing what chocolate tastes like.”

Where’s it from?

@calvero_sings Idk how i’d feel if my song was used for this sort of trend… ♬ someday i'll get it – Alek Olsen

“Someday I’ll Get It” is a 2023 folk song by musician Alek Olsen. It’s part of his album of the same name. At the time of writing, the song has been used in over 400,000 TikToks, with most of them appearing to be part of this trend.

Sound off

The use of this song on such a depressing topic is leaving viewers divided. As TikToker Calvero @calvero_sings puts it, “It’s just the dead dog song forever, and you’re the dead dog guy.” But others argue that the artist is likely happy that his work resonated with so many people, even if it is extremely sad.