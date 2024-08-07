What counts as the Y2K aesthetic? Here’s what you need to know

Aughts nostalgia has been going strong since the early 2020s, but what exactly is the Y2K aesthetic? From what’s trending these days, you might think of bedazzled logos and low-rise jeans, but the real definition of Y2K may depend on how broad your interpretation of the aesthetic is.

If you want to sound like a true Internet subculture connoisseur, it’s worth brushing up on the difference between the Y2K and McBling aesthetics.

What are the origins of the Y2K aesthetic?

At its peak between the late ‘90s and early aughts, the Y2K aesthetic was all about the turn of the millennium in the year 2000. Also known as Y2K futurism, the look embraced the exciting prospect of the future—or at least what people conceptualized as the future back in the ’90s.

Y2K was all about futuristic textures, colors, and silhouettes. Space was a prevalent theme, conveyed by metallic fabrics, cool-toned shades, and star motifs. Also popular were sized-down sunglasses and leather jackets à la The Matrix. On the makeup front, frosty eyeshadow and lip gloss were major.

What does Y2K look like in practice? One cultural phenomenon that comes to mind is Britney Spears’ “Oops!…I Did It Again” music video.

Released in 2000, it features dancers in metallic ensembles and Britney in all her frosty makeup glory. The setting, we should note, is also literally space.

How is Y2K different from McBling?

Y2K often gets conflated with McBling, but they are technically different aesthetics. Think of McBling as a glitzier evolution of Y2K. Grounded in the idea of conspicuous consumption, the flashy style emerged roughly after 9/11, when political leaders encouraged Americans to spend their money as a patriotic duty.

McBling dominated the mid to late aughts. As its name suggests, it was all about the bling, taking inspiration from the “bling bling” of hip-hop’s post-gangsta rap era. Think bedazzled Juicy Couture sets. And speaking of Juicy Couture, it was a major brand during this time, ruling fashion alongside Ed Hardy, Baby Phat, and Von Dutch. In terms of popular styles, graphic tees, tracksuits, and low-rise bottoms reigned supreme in the McBling Era.

So, how does Y2K different from McBling? TikTok creator @melinabee3 has a fantastic video contrasting the two aesthetics.

“Y2K has a much more cool-toned color palette, using lots of blues, stark white, and silver, whereas McBling uses lots of pinks, gold, and rose gold,” the creator notes. “In Y2K, shininess has a more technological, almost Space Age feel to it, whereas in McBling, shininess is more about opulence and glitter.”

If you’re looking for a reference point for the McBling style, a good starting place is Mean Girls, which officially came out in 2004. The Plastics’ sassy tees, mini skirts, flashy jewelry, and hot pink everything will give you a feel for the times. Lindsay Lohan, the star of Mean Girls, also became a McBling tastemaker alongside celebrities like Paris Hilton.

Want to get a feel for how the movie embodies McBling? Watch this style edit of the character Regina George, who’s played by Rachel McAdams.

What does the Y2K aesthetic look like today?

In practice today, the Y2K aesthetic is a mix between McBling and the original Y2K. Y2K in the 2020s really refers to all of the styles popularized between 2000 and 2009. To replicate a nostalgic Y2K look, younger generations are also drawing inspiration from the years around this decade, like the hip-hop streetwear of the 1990s and hipster-inspired outfits of the 2010s. With this broader interpretation of Y2K, calling McBling a Y2K subculture is still accurate.

Examples of the Y2K aesthetic

If you’re feeling the aughts nostalgia, browse these videos for a little style inspo.

Here’s some Y2K futurism for you.

And some McBling looks.

Whether your Y2K vibe is more metallic pants or pink baby tees, there’s no shortage of Y2K clothes out there. Wander into any department store, and you’ll find many Y2K- and McBling-inspired pieces. To channel an authentic Y2K look, you can even browse thrift stores for actual pieces from the early 2000s. And if you were around during the aughts, maybe dig through your closet — your old clothes just so happen to be cool again!