Add a touch of warmth to your makeup with the ‘milk tea lips’ trend

The idea with milk tea lips is to evoke a cozy cup of tea with a splash of cream or milk, like a bubble tea drink sans tapioca pearls. From Aperol spritz makeup to blueberry milk nails, the beauty realm is no stranger to food-inspired trends. With autumn in full swing, it was only a matter of time before warm tea colors made their way back into the makeup world.

So, here’s what this trend is all about—it’s up to you to decide whether or not it’s your cup of tea.

What do milk tea lips look like?

As with many beauty trends, the term is more about the vibes than specific features. In practice, it encompasses warm-toned lip colors in general. You’d think that “milk tea” would be more of a light brown color, but the shade that’s gone viral is really a dusty rose or mauve hue. Think Clinique’s Black Honey.

That said, there are vampy and nude brown variations, too. In fact, you can take inspiration from different types of milk tea, like taro milk tea.

And while the “milk” descriptor suggests a creamy finish, it’s also pretty common to find glossy or blurred tint finishes in this trend.

Where did the trend come from?

The milk tea lip trend emerged from a renewed interest in glowy, warm, and brownish makeup. Though the look is trending now, it’s been around for a while—think the nude-tone lipstick trend from the ‘90s and 2023’s latte makeup. And as TikTok creator @italyssaskins points out, milk tea lip colors have always been popular on Chinese social media (like Xiaohongshu), so they’re not exactly unique to 2024.

In fact, we’ve seen “milk tea” makeup as early as 2020. (YSL Beauty actually released a limited-edition Milk Tea collection that specific year.)

Here’s a milk tea lips video all the way back from 2020:

Flashing forward four years later, the Thai beauty brand Mistine officially dropped its Thai Latte collection in May 2024, and the warm lip look surged once more. Naturally, the trend picked up around autumn, which, as we all know, is the perfect season for warm, brown-based lip shades like burnt orange, brick red, and muted pink.

Milk tea lip shades

Say you’re hitting up Sephora or the beauty section at your local drugstore. What should you look for if you’re into the soft milk tea look? Take notes from these swatches for your next makeup run. Even better, rifle through your own collection. Chances are, you may even have similar colors lying around in your beauty bag.

Let’s start with the Mistine Thai Latte collection, which arguably resurrected this warm-toned makeup look. If you love a glossy finish, this lip tint is perfect for adding that final glazed touch.

Scour Reddit and you’ll find that one of the greatest hits in the milk tea lip trend is the Rom&nd Milk Tea Velvet Tint. Products from this line come in deep- and warm-toned shades, such as Rose Tea and Black Tea. (And apparently, they smell like chocolate!)

A beloved milk tea lip favorite on the social media platform Xiaohongshu is MAC’s Lustreglass Sheer Shine Lipstick in the shade Hug Me.

For those partial to a pinky mauve look, there are also the lip tints from the Dasique Rose Milk Tea collection for a juicy and dewy finish.

It’s up for debate whether any of the colors in this trend remotely resemble your typical cup of milk tea, but they’re certainly flattering and versatile shades that can round out a simple makeup collection!

