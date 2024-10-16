Viral goth makeup looks from different goth subcultures are making waves this spooky season—and beyond

The contemporary goth aesthetic has been going strong for decades, and goth makeup has especially piqued the interest of a new generation on TikTok recently.

Today’s goth culture draws inspiration from ‘70s and ‘80s Gothic rock, which itself borrowed the morbid and morose elements of Gothic literature and classic horror cinema. Translated into visuals, the goth look is edgy and mysterious, embracing features like smokey eyes and vampy lips.

There’s not just one go-to goth look, though. Get your black eyeshadow and existential thoughts ready—we’re diving into the most popular goth makeup styles and sharing tutorials for easy reference.

Trad goth

No, trad goth has nothing to do with tradwife culture. Rather, it’s all about traditional goth culture, so this is essentially the OG goth look. Basically, you want to reach for the palest possible foundation shade (often, literal white face paint) and accent it with heavy dark makeup.

Besides black eyeshadow and dark lips, trad goth makeup encourages the use of black contour to sculpt the face. Lines are extra defined, so this makeup look includes features such as exaggerated eyeliner and pointed lips.

Romantic goth

Romantic goth makeup marries the softness of glam makeup with the darkness of a traditional goth look. For this goth glam style, start with a foundation base that it’s a bit paler than your typical shade, then draw on extra thin and arched eyebrows.

While there are elements of black (like dark eyeliner), softer burgundy, emerald, amethyst, and gray eyeshadows are suitable for this look. Depending on your mood, you can pair these eye shades with a dark wine or soft pink lipstick.

Cyber goth

Borrowing elements of cyberpunk style, this statement-making look has a distinctly futuristic feel, combining traditional black goth makeup with pops of neon. In particular, bright green, red, and purple are popular options for eye and lip colors. If you’re feeling adventurous, draw radioactive hazard signs and cyberspace symbols to add to the futuristic aesthetic.

Pastel goth

Like cyber goth, pastel goth is quite colorful. Drawing inspiration from the sweet elements of the Japanese kawaii aesthetic, the pastel look is softer and a bit more diffused than its cyber counterpart. To contrast against heavy black contour, pink eyeshadow and highlight are common go-to’s. To remain true to the roots of goth makeup, the pastel goth style typically incorporates black lips and bold eyeliner.

Vampire goth

The idea with vampire goth makeup is to look like a proper vampire with bloodshot eyes. What distinguishes this makeup style from traditional goth is that it comes with lots of red. Along with black mascara and liner, you really want to layer on red around the eyes to give your eyes that hasn’t-properly-rested-for-millennia kind of look.

Victorian goth

For the Victorian goth style, try emulating Mia Wasikowska’s delicate and soft look in Crimson Peak. For the most part, the makeup consists of a pale base with a mauve eyeshadow and blush color. Adding white along the waterline and extra-long falsies can also contribute to the haunted Victorian doll vibe.

Corporate goth

If you want to stick to your goth roots but work in a strict corporate environment, there are easy tricks to incorporate an edgy makeup style into a more toned-down professional look. Thin, carved-out brows, a defining liner, and gray eyeshadow are all tried-and-true ways to add a Gothic flair to your makeup. While you might feel tentative about a full-on vampy lip, you can still reach for a berry lip stain and dot on some sheer dark lip gloss.

Mall goth

In the late ‘90s, the term “mall goth” was often a derisive term leveraged against those who supposedly enjoyed the goth aesthetic without appreciating the culture. The idea was that mall goths were mainstream Hot Topic dwellers, not real goths. They were posers, if you will. Today, mall goth is more of its own distinct thing from traditional goth culture — those in the subculture listen to nu metal and embrace alternative fashion styles.

Mall goth has had a resurgence lately, likely due to nostalgia for Y2K culture and the waning shopping mall scene. When it comes to beauty, there’s usually a bit of brown and red in the smoked-out eyeshadow and lip color, although lining the eyes and lips with black is still a thing.

If darkness and drama entice you, the goth aesthetic is a great way to explore those feelings. While just one aspect of goth, makeup can be a creative outlet for engaging with the culture.

