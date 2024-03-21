‘They need to speak simlish with no subtitles, only vibes’: People are excited that Margot Robbie’s production company is working on a movie about ‘The Sims’

We’re in a golden age of strange adaptation, y’all. From Barbie to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there’s been no shortage of great adaptations made off of unexpected properties recently, and we just got our next weird possibility.
You see, this week it was announced that a live-action Sims movie is in the works, with Barbie’s Margot Robbie tapped to produce and Loki’s Kate Herron set to direct. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate will also co-write the screenplay with Briony Redman.
Yes, The Sims! Rejoice, 2000s babies.
For those, somehow, not in the know, The Sims is a wildly popular computer simulation game launched in 2003 that allows users to create their own characters by choosing different traits and developing their own little lives and worlds. The game remains ridiculously popular to this day, with some of the top YouTube content creators still playing the game and its various extensions regularly to the tune of millions of views.
Margot’s LuckyChap Entertainment—the production company she runs alongside Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr—is a perfect choice to produce the film, given their extensive background working on various adaptations. Per People, the film is still in early development, so very little is known about who will be cast or what storylines they’ll seek to explore.
Naturally, given the game’s massive popularity, fans of the game had a lot of very funny thoughts about the announcement. Here are just a few of the best:
We’ll have to wait for the film to get further into development before we know more about the plot, or cast, or whether of not the film will be entirely in Simlish.
Basically, in short:
