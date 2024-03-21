‘They need to speak simlish with no subtitles, only vibes’: People are excited that Margot Robbie’s production company is working on a movie about ‘The Sims’

We’re in a golden age of strange adaptation, y’all. From Barbie to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there’s been no shortage of great adaptations made off of unexpected properties recently, and we just got our next weird possibility.

You see, this week it was announced that a live-action Sims movie is in the works, with Barbie’s Margot Robbie tapped to produce and Loki’s Kate Herron set to direct. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate will also co-write the screenplay with Briony Redman.

Yes, The Sims! Rejoice, 2000s babies.

For those, somehow, not in the know, The Sims is a wildly popular computer simulation game launched in 2003 that allows users to create their own characters by choosing different traits and developing their own little lives and worlds. The game remains ridiculously popular to this day, with some of the top YouTube content creators still playing the game and its various extensions regularly to the tune of millions of views.

Margot’s LuckyChap Entertainment—the production company she runs alongside Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr—is a perfect choice to produce the film, given their extensive background working on various adaptations. Per People, the film is still in early development, so very little is known about who will be cast or what storylines they’ll seek to explore.

Naturally, given the game’s massive popularity, fans of the game had a lot of very funny thoughts about the announcement. Here are just a few of the best:

BREAKING: kate middleton to play the missing bella goth in upcoming "the sims" movie https://t.co/IlpT5Bc2dy pic.twitter.com/fjfEZtnieZ — steph (@steph0sims) March 21, 2024

I’m sorry, if a SIMS movie doesn’t have someone drowning their spouse by taking away the pool stairs, I don’t want it. — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) March 20, 2024

If there is not a scene where the stepladder to the pool is removed….WE WILL RIOT lol — Matt Jarbo (@mjarbo) March 20, 2024

Please they need to speak only simlish with no subtitles, only vibes — orca supporter (@justmarahere) March 21, 2024

we need her on the writing team for the sims movie pic.twitter.com/Rjad1e8SuO — ryxn (@itzryxxn) March 21, 2024

The movie will be released in an unfinished state, in honor of The Sims 4. pic.twitter.com/uNATQdxeZ5 — ☣Less Than Zero☣ (@_LessThanZer0_) March 20, 2024

please cast me in the Sims movie, I have been waiting my whole Sim life for this https://t.co/gx8gtnoPhY — Washington Post Shorts Guy? (@davejorgenson) March 21, 2024

We’ll have to wait for the film to get further into development before we know more about the plot, or cast, or whether of not the film will be entirely in Simlish.

Basically, in short:

you better not be lying to me about this — Kayla (@lilsimsie) March 21, 2024

