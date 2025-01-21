‘I keep asking the same thing’: Lip reader theorizes what Obama and Bush were joking about at Trump’s inauguration

A lip reader’s interpretation of an interaction between former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush during Donald Trump’s inauguration is giving us the laugh we all need right now.

Both men were present at Trump’s second inauguration on January 20. Obama was clearly in a joking mood, as he was caught on video replying “Nope” to a staffer who asked Bush whether he would behave at the event. Meanwhile, Bush had a viral moment of his own thanks to his comical facial expressions.

But there was another moment involving the former presidents that caught viewers’ attention. After Obama made his way to his spot for the ceremony, he leaned over and said something to Bush that made them both laugh.

What did President Obama say to President Bush right here??? pic.twitter.com/NRnPiDSl6V — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 20, 2025

What did Obama say to Bush during the inauguration?

Unfortunately, there was no audio picked up from the interaction, so it’s impossible to say for certain what transpired between the two men.

But Jackie G has some thoughts. The deaf TikToker known for videos in which she offers lip reading interpretations of viral, silent moments featuring celebrities or politicians. So when she stepped in with her take on the inauguration, people were ready for it.

And according to her, Obama’s words to Bush in that moment may well have been “How can we stop what’s happening?”

Viewers react to the lip reading

Jackie G’s lip reading is ultimately just an educated guess at what went down, and it immediately sparked debate. Some people felt it didn’t track with their facial expressions and body language, while others suggested Obama was actually saying he didn’t know where to stop after walking down the row. At least one person insisted that it was the applause Obama wanted to end.

But a lot of viewers bought into Jackie G’s take on Obama’s commentary—or were at least happy to go along with it—and interpreted the question as Obama and Bush wishing they could stop Trump’s inauguration.

Barack, my friend, they could never make me hate you 🫶 https://t.co/FkatXUc9AV — Helenaa🪷 (@kamala_h2028) January 20, 2025

obama: how can we stop what’s happening?

me: well, for starters, you could’ve been a more effective president, truly addressed systemic racism in this country, started disassembling the military industrial complex, made education free for everyone — RantzbyNeenz (@itsneenzjeez) January 21, 2025

