‘Shilling for a pardon’: Eric Adams slammed for skipping MLK events to attend Trump’s inauguration

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been criticized for cancelling his attendance at events honoring the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. to instead attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

His attendance also comes amidst rumors that Adams could be in line for a potential pardon from the president, following his indictment on federal charges in September 2024.

Critics were quick to pick up on the publication of Adams’ schedule, which draws a line through NYC-based events honoring the civil rights activist and replaces the events with attendance at Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Criticizing the schedule change, one user posted screenshots of the crossed-out schedules with the caption: “After putting out a press schedule at midnight last night showing events in NYC for MLK Day, Mayor Eric Adams’ office basically did a bait and switch 8 hours later by canceling the entire sked and updating it to say he’s going to the inauguration.”

After putting out a press schedule at midnight last night showing events in NYC for MLK Day, Mayor Eric Adams’ office basically did a bait and switch 8 hours later by canceling the entire sked and updating it to say he’s going to the inauguration pic.twitter.com/KEgsVtgnnk — rebeccaclewis.bsky.social (@_rebeccaclewis) January 20, 2025

Reacting to the attendance change, users accused Adams of cowardice for failing to acknowledge the switch in his schedule earlier.

One X user posted: “A perfect metaphor of Eric Adams. cCanceling (last-minute) his attendance at events honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to instead shill for a pardon at the feet of Donald Trump (as the President greenlights ICE raids across NYC). Shameful & pathetic, even for him.”

Amid accusations that Trump’s immigration policies are racist, some have claimed the snubbing of events dedicated to the civil rights campaigner is “a little too on the nose.”

Another reacted: “Does Eric Adams really think we’re all too stupid to see the obvious? His head is so far trump’s ass, it’s pathetic. Adams is corrupt and guilty, otherwise he wouldn’t be doing this.”

Others warned that Adams’ attempts to appease President Trump would cost him his re-election. In November 2025, New York City will head to the polls to elect its next mayor.

One user wrote: “@NYCMayor hopefully you understand your time as mayor of this great city is coming to an end…Can’t wait to vote.”

During Adams’ attendance at the inauguration, the NYC mayor was seen mingling with attendees and posing for photos with influencers Jake and Logan Paul.



