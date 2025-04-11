‘Ferris Bueller-level technology’: Teen uses AI clone of her mom’s voice to call out of school (and even fooled her dad)

AI is getting smarter, and so are the kids who wield it. Recently, @nathanramospark shared an Instagram Reel talking about a 13-year-old girl who fed her mom’s voice to AI, using the result to get out of school and go to a sleepover party. Concerned by the technological savvy of a middle school girl, commenters marveled at the problematic advancement of both AI and the near-diabolical ingenuity of its Gen Alpha users.

Ferris Bueller with a GPU

On April 8, 2025, writer Nathan Ramos Park took to Instagram Reels with an eerie story about a friend of a friend’s daughter. Ramos explained that the 13-year-old girl fed her mother’s voice to an AI generator to mimic her voice and call out of school.

“Hey, this is so-and-so, Hallie can’t come into school today because she’s not feeling well,” Park recalled. Then, Park said, the girl would go hang out with her friends who were also out of school—because they were all using versions of their parents’ AI-generated voice to do the same thing.

According to Park’s Reel, the girl even used the AI voice to fool her own father into thinking her mother had given her permission to have a sleepover.

“This is just the beginning. Feeding your parents’ voice to AI to then use their voice to get you out of things? Like, it’s cooked,” Park said, shocked. “Why do they have to go to school, why do they have to do anything, have any chores, responsibility? This is wild. This is so wild. I can’t even imagine being a parent right now.”

‘Not necessarily a scary thing’

The Reel garnered over 29,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. The comment ranged from intrigued and impressed to predicting massive identity theft. The minority of comments believed children need more support and that AI was a positive addition to a child’s education. “I’m a parent and we’ll be fine. Morals is where the issue is,” read one comment.

“Honestly. I think kids avoiding school makes sense and is communicating that they need support or a break or are struggling with it somehow,” read another comment. “The innovative use of AI and other technologies is practical learning for life. So it’s not necessarily a scary thing, but a chance to respond to new methods and really just respond to needs being communicated.”

Parenting in the age of AI and deepfakes

But most commenters were amazed (and a bit disturbed) at the level of creativity and ingenuity the middle schooler utilized to enact her AI schemes. “That’s Ferris Bueller-level technology right there,” one comment read. “I am equally impressed and terrified at the same time,” another read. Another simply wrote, “We are so f*cked.”

Other commenters shed light on the dangers of how the 13-year-old wielded AI technology. “Identify theft elevated,” read one comment. ” “Now their parents voice is fed to the AI space for predators,” another warned.

“There’s a detail a lot of people are missing,” another comment explained. “The mom’s voice now exists in that ecosystem and is even more vulnerable to identity theft all because the daughter wanted to skip school.”

‘Students are using AI and will continue to do so with or without educator guidance’

While Park’s example of AI being manipulated by a student for their gain is creative, it’s certainly not unique. A survey of middle and high school teachers by the Center for Democracy and Technology found that students are increasingly getting in trouble for using AI to complete written assignments. In the 2023-24 school year, 63% of teachers said students used generative AI in their schoolwork. This number was up 48% from the 2022-2023 school year.

“Students are using AI and will continue to do so with or without educator guidance,” explained Tara Nattrass, the managing director of innovation and strategy at ISTE+ASCD, a nonprofit offering content and professional development on educational technology. “Teaching students about safe and ethical AI use is a part of our responsibility to help them become contributing digital citizens.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @nathanramospark via direct message on Instagram and TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

