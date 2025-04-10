‘I’m saying millennial as a slur’: Gen Z didn’t kill the club—your camera phone did

A viral TikTok video from New York City-based comedian Demetrius Fields is fueling conversation over what’s really killing club culture. According to him, it isn’t Gen Z’s infamous social anxiety, but something far more invasive: cameras. In a post now viewed over 450,00 times, Fields explains the fear of being filmed, turned into a meme, or going viral for being “cringe” has made clubs feel more like surveillance areas and less like safe spaces to have fun and let loose. The resulting conversation revealed many other Gen Zers echoing Fields’ take, additionally pointing out how culprits such as the cost of living and coming of age during a global pandemic help factor into the generational shift away from clubbing.

Fields posted his video on April 10, 2025. It currently sits at 458.4K views, 87.5K likes, and over 2600 comments.

Gen Z didn’t ‘kill’ club culture—they just don’t want to be filmed

At the top of the video, Fields set the record straight by refuting an “Elder Millenial” POV that blames Gen Z’s social anxiety for the current decline of club culture. It’s not the social anxiety, it’s the cameras, he said.

“If you go to the club and you dance for more than three seconds, a circle of strangers will form around you like Lord of the Flies, and they’re all gonna pull out their flash and put it on you.” Fields explained there’s no way to know whether you’re being recorded or not. He added that the lights in the club “are off for a reason.”

He went on to express that it’s impossible to relax and have fun in an atmosphere where everyone is holding the constantly looming threat of online ridicule in the palm of their hand. “Either way, they’re gonna post your a**… they’re gonna roast you.”

Just in case that wasn’t enough to convince you of the absolute terror involved in clubbing while Gen Z, Fields pulled it into focus. “And then they’re gonna turn you into a GIF, and they’re gonna use that in office spaces all across America.”

“See how much fun you would have had, Elder Millennial…” Fields asserted in closing, “I’m saying millennial as a slur.”

Did social media ruin the club?

Many, including TikTok user @cherrywayvs agreed with Fields that “social media ruined the club,” plain and simple.

@siempre.ashley responded to his post, “100% camera phones ruing the club.”

TikTok users from earlier generations discussed how cameras have always been in the club, without necessarily picking up on the nuance that the current state of social media enables content to go viral in a way that wasn’t a part of millennial club culture.

Commenter @maeganannecross gets it though: “There were always cameras, always club photographers. BUT the videos and photos were for ourselves or Facebook. People weren’t trying to find viral content.”

What else ruined the club?

Covid ruined the club. Being broke ruined the club. Cringe ruined the club.

@norapittner wrote, “When a majority of Gen Z started turning 21, we were in the middle of a global pandemic.” @4_fairyx_4 said club culture died with capitalism and Covid, and “has nothing to do with Gen Z.” @troy_meets_world415 agreed Covid is partially at fault. “Several years worth of Gen Z flocked into the clubs at once instead of filtering in and learning the culture.”

@armenoverheaven reminded the thread that Gen Z is broke. “I can’t afford the drinks at the club.”

Lastly, the panopticon of cringe ruined not only the club, but “fun” itself. “Everything being referred to as ‘cringe’ ruined fun,” commented @gabriellaisboring.

Commenters discussed how clubs address the issue. Some referenced clubs banning phones, or requiring cameras to be covered with stickers. Others mentioned a return to raves, where the culture is a little more underground. The scene can be less capitalistic and possibly more characterized by social values like mutual respect and inclusion.

“American clubs need to start putting stickers over cameras like European ones do,” said @fierte124.

@countesskarma commented, “We have a new club in my city that doesn’t allow phones on the dance floor…”

@zeroari said, “Weird that clubs are dying but raves are thriving!?” @mika responded that “it’s because of peace, love, unity, and respect.”

Shifts in Gen Z behavior are changing how young people socialize

Gen Z is referred to as “the anxiety generation” and “the lonely generation.” According to a recent survey of over 2000 young adults, 61% of 18-30-year-olds reported going out less frequently than they had in the previous year. Gen Z is known for drinking less alcohol than previous generations and spending more time on social media. These lifestyle choices can correlate with less time socializing at the club or otherwise.

A 2023 survey showed that the number of adults under the age of 35 self-reporting that they drink alcohol dropped 10%, from 72% in 2001—2003 to 62% in 2021—2023. It appears that Gen Z leads the way when it comes to cultural shifts toward sobriety.

Almost 65% of adults aged 18 to 28 said they plan to drink less in 2025. The same survey found that nearly 39% of Gen Z said they will “adopt a dry lifestyle” in 2025. Rising awareness of adverse health effects related to alcohol use, as well as increasing mental health advocacy are often cited as reasons for this behavioral shift in Gen Z.

Getting back to the club—

Although social media connects Gen Z with peers, it’s possible that as digital natives, their desire or ability to socialize offline is negatively affected. This all starts to sound like the partiers of yesteryear, too inhibited to imagine a social scene unfueled by alcohol, are saying that Gen Z just needs to drink more and put their phones down so they can hang out with each other. But many from Gen Z are connecting IRL. They’re just doing it in ways that reflect the new social and economic realities they live with.

Gen Z is choosing third spaces, book clubs, running clubs

Some of Gen Z are connecting in new (or throwback, as in analog) ways by organizing their own third spaces and meetups. They engage in book clubs, workouts or gym events, and special interest groups in higher numbers than previous generations. Many young people have turned to these options to save money, or to prioritize mental and physical health. Others have used social platforms and live streaming to connect with niche hobby groups and develop relationships that bring them out from behind the screen.

Considering the response to Field’s TikTok video, it is clear there is nostalgia for a bygone era of freedom to freak in the club. But given the current state of social media and other challenges facing Gen Z, who knows if they’ll ever return to the club. Now that they’ve come up with some ways of socializing that are less likely to yield embarrassing viral content, maybe we will have to stop calling them the “anxious” or “lonely” generation.

Demetrius Fields did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

