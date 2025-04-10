‘Babe wake up a new vocal stim just dropped’: How Le Poisson Steve, the surreal walking fish, charmed TikTok in days

Le poisson Steve, or Steve the Fish in English, is TikTok’s latest viral sensation: an animated orange fish with human arms and legs who confidently struts to a catchy French chiptune.

Born from a French song and animated with a simple retro flair akin to Weebls Stuff, Steve quickly gained traction as an unexpected mascot on the platform. Created by French musician Tomo and brought to life by illustrator Vigz, Le Poisson Steve exploded onto people’s FYP in the first week of April 2025, charming millions with his cute dance and simplicity. In days, Steve was transformed into a full-blown meme phenomenon as users began making fan art, toy plushies, and remixing the tune in various ways.

Vigz’s video has been viewed over 9.3 million times and liked over 1.2 million times since it was posted. It was the first video she posted on her account. In the second video, Vigz and Tomo dance to “Le poisson Steve” and thank their viewers for their support. The pair also hinted at future projects they are working on together. Vigz wrote in the caption of her video saying, translated from French, “Thank you for the welcome you’ve given Steve!! Tomo and I are very happy?? Who knows, maybe we’ll prepare something for you.”

An orange fish, a vibe, a moment

Despite the lyrics being in French, the catchy melody and surreal visuals cut across language barriers. Within days, folks flooded TikTok with remixes, memes, and tributes to the weird little fish. Some added Steve to dance battles, while others created artwork from drawing to knitting to woodworking.

Steve’s charm lies in his absurdity. He’s orange, he’s a fish, and he walks like he owns the place.

How French creators gave us the internet’s latest mascot

As Steve’s popularity grew, so did the community around him. Countless TikTokers created fan art, costumes, and animations, reinterpreting Steve in wildly different ways. Examples include anything from a person in a neon orange tracksuit to soft plushie versions of the fish with arms and legs.

Steve’s rise follows a long tradition of the internet embracing surreal, low-stakes characters. Much like Badger Badger Badger and Long Furby, Le Poisson Steve joins an ever-growing list of odd mascots who unite online communities. He’s weird, but weird in a way that brings people joy.

In addition, the simplicity of the concept makes it easy to build on. With just a few frames of animation and a looping tune, creators can easily mold Steve into new formats. Even crafts that require effort and expertise, such as woodworking, are no limit to creating something for Steve.

Furthermore, the cross-cultural appeal of Steve highlights a growing trend: language does not limit virality. Even users who don’t speak French find themselves singing along or mimicking the fish’s strut. It’s the kind of memetic magic that platforms like TikTok thrive on: visual, repetitive, and endlessly remixable.

Go to Tomo’s Spotify page to check out the full version of “Le Poisson Steve,” released on April 6, 2025.

