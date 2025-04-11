When TikToker @mady.beighley shared a playful video finding personal “missing” items her husband had secretly stored away for almost two years, she unexpectedly stirred significant online concern. Although Beighley viewed the event as humorous, many viewers did not, interpreting her husband’s actions as emotional abuse. The video was crossposted to X and other social media platforms and highlights broader conversations about recognizing subtle abusive behaviors, as well as interpreting strangers’ relationship dynamics online.

Featured Video

Beighley is a dance studio owner and mother of twins who shares content about her studio, raising twins, and fashion via outfit of the day vlogs on TikTok. She posted the video on April 5, 2025, alongside the caption, “What would you do if this happened to you? Lol #husbandandwife #storytime.” The video racked up 419K views, nearly 50K likes, and over 1700 comments in five days’ time.

A discovery goes viral

In her TikTok video, Beighley sits on the floor with a storage bin and pile of belongings. Playful onscreen text reads, “I’m sending my husband to jail for this,” and “Watch until the end and lmk how long his sentence should be.”

Advertisement

She opened the video by sharing, “I just cleaned out our storage room and went through all of the bins and you’ll never guess what I found in the past year and a half.” Beighley goes on to explain, “In the past year and a half, two years maybe, when my husband didn’t know where something went, he literally put it in a storage bin. And I just found everything I’ve been missing.”

For the next minute or so, Beighley pulled her own belongings out of the bin and held them up to the camera, listing items she and her children had been missing.

“Heirloom jacket that my grandmother got me. I was looking for this for one of my daughters to wear when we went to the Nutcracker this year. Cool… All of my stroller stuff from my double stroller. I literally could not find this.”

Coloring books, crayons, bed sheets, hair mask… “Looked for these. Needed these,” she said. The list goes on, culminating with “the real kicker,” her purse.

Advertisement

“This has everything that I was actively using at the time,” she said. She added, “Thank goodness my wallet wasn’t in here because it would have been in a bin for literally two years.” Beighley held her bag, and shared that its contents, including chapstick, pens, and a “half-eaten protein bar” were still intact.

Social media expresses concern

The post sparked an immediate reaction from TikTok users.

Advertisement

While some brushed Beighley’s husband’s actions off as an innocuous quirk or a neurodivergent behavior related to ADHD, the overwhelming majority of commenters responded with concern, with some even crying abuse. The video inspired explainer vlogs from other TikTokers and was re-posted on X where a similar conversation ensued.

“Hi, so this is malicious and abusive behavior on his part,” commented @sassafrassa_.

“I get it. Stroller attachment. Label maker things that really didn’t have a home. But sheets? The purse. A coat, like they have a home,” said @bri_nicole3117.

@kbolms89 asked what I’m asking. “So when you literally, out loud said to him, ‘I can’t find my purse,’ what did he say???”

Advertisement

“I’m a marriage and family therapist. And… I have a lot to say about this,” said @christalovesmess, adding a skull emoji.

Advertisement

Hours later, the response to Beighley’s bin video escalated after she posted a video demonstrating a recipe for protein bites. Seemingly she had moved on, but TikTok had not. The comments section continued to reference her post about the bin.

@chaotic.neutral_primate responded, “Sis are we gonna talk about/ address the sitch with your husband?”

“So what’s your husband say when you confronted him?” @jehovahsfinestwitness12 asked. “Better question. Is that how he cleans? Does everything go in bins? Or just your stuff and he does not tell you it’s in the there?” commented @www.t1ts.edu.

Advertisement

Beighley addresses online reactions

Beighley addressed the comments in 4 more videos to date. One day after the original bin post, she recorded herself applying make-up under superimposed text that read, “My entire comments section right now.” The video was posted with the caption, ‘This song is such a bop #twinmom.’

Advertisement

The parodic bop with the lyrics: “Leave your husband, go for a really long walk, cry in nature, write poetry about forgiveness…”, has been making its way around TikTok as a meme backtrack for women comedically expressing minor frustrations with male partners. Beighley’s video featuring this track has received nearly 110K views.

“I saw the other video and just knew this is exactly how she’d respond,” said @angelicaa.jpeg. “We are not laughing with you rn babe we are WORRIED,” said @grace_bader. User @frozen.echo commented, “This isn’t an annoyed ‘omg just leave him,’ this is ‘those are serious red flags…’”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Beighley posted two videos with over 30K views in total. In one video, she responded to “You should leave him,” a common theme in the comments, with an over-the-top pearl-clutching gesture recorded in slow motion, along with text that read: “Heaven forbid I have a husband who does all the cooking and cleaning…” The post was captioned, ‘Peace be with all of you.’

The next video was captioned, ‘She’s just a girl. #shedoesntknowityet.’ In the video Beighley showed off her OOTD under text that read, “She doesn’t know it yet but she’s about to post a silly little TikTok that will unleash so much hate upon her and her family.”

Beighley’s latest video is a play on Kim Kardashian’s “millionaire, billionaire” clip. She introduced herself as ‘Mady Beighley’ and in subsequent scenes, included titles: ‘Mother, Dance Teacher…’ Beighley, ‘Mother’, was seen resisting paparazzi with her children. Other scenes depicted Beighley at work, on a run, and holding up an empty bin—presumably the bin—under the title: ‘Wife.’

Advertisement

Hidden belongings trigger discussion

Social media is famous for speculating about mental health, and reactions to Beighley’s storage bin video include diagnoses ranging from ADHD to narcissism spectrum disorder. Commenters also accused Beighley’s relationship with her husband of being “abusive,” seemingly jumping to conclusions without context.

“They always post these videos and then when people have genuine concern they cover for the man so I wouldn’t bother y’all,” warned @loganatorrr. babyspice30 said, “I think it’s so funny when people post their business then get mad at us for the lifting the veil.” “I’m begging people to stop complaining about their abusive partners if they’re gonna try and convince us he’s perfect afterwards,” commented @illustriusoul.

Advertisement

Amid the noise surrounding viral content it can become hard to tell—do we have a problem, or are we projecting narratives? The upshot is that these conversations can boost awareness and self-inquiry around very real and commonly experienced issues.

Emotional abuse can be subtle

Mental and emotional abuse can be tricky to define and detect. It can be subtler and less explicit than other forms of abuse. According to Psychology Today, emotional abuse includes behaviors like name-calling, mind games, and threats.

Advertisement

Anyone can perpetrate or experience abuse, but there are many reasons for women specifically, to struggle to recognize or extricate themselves from abusive relationships. Key among them is the general idea that girls and women are socialized to forge and maintain relationships, almost at any cost to themselves.

Even if all the internet did was whip up a bunch of nonsense drama in response to Beighley’s bin, people must advocate for one another in the face of potential domestic abuse—ideally over time, and at a pace set by the survivor (but this conversation is taking place on TikTok, so).

Ultimately having conversations about potentially unsafe situations out in the open can keep people connected to others who can help.

Mady Beighley did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.