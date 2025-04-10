‘Are you having an affair with my sister?’: Woman’s husband was acting weird at dinner—then she noticed her sister doing the same

In her latest viral TikTok series, creator Amber (@txcstories) narrated the story of a woman who realized her husband was cheating on her with her sister.

Featured Video

Amber is known for sharing anonymous toxic confessions from followers. She recently shared a three-part saga of a woman who suspected her husband was having an affair with her sister. Amber’s delivery is always first-person, making it feel like her story. However, she clarifies in other videos that the stories come from anonymous submissions.

The latest entry in her Toxic Tales series has already been viewed a collective 11.3 million times across the three videos.

How odd dinner table texting behavior turned into suspicion

According to Amber’s submission, everything began during a seemingly normal family dinner. The woman noticed that her husband was unusually glued to his phone. Each buzz brought a little smile to his face. She might have brushed it off, but she also noticed her sister doing the same.

Advertisement

The timing of their messages is what clued her into something suspicious happening. Whenever one put their phone down, the other’s phone would buzz with an incoming message. Even worse, they exchanged a look, which the woman described as “flirty and lusty.” Despite trying to talk herself down, she couldn’t shake the feeling that something was wrong.

Later that night, she checked her husband’s phone. At some point, he deleted all messages to and from her sister, including ones she knew existed. Although she had no proof, the missing messages felt like evidence enough.

Amber went on to share that the woman tried to brainstorm ways to confirm her suspicions. This included the idea of installing a spy camera. However, her sister made an unannounced visit “dressed to the nines” to return the woman’s coat. Doing a favor without expecting anything in return was out of character for her sister and made her more suspicious.

Advertisement

A cheating scandal with a twist

The woman changed gears and took the company work phone home for the weekend. Through some digital spy work, rerouted his texts to her sister to the work cell phone. She then got the evidence she needed that her husband was cheating on her with her sister.

“You going to find another excuse to come see me today?” he texted who he thought was her sister. She responded in character, prompting him to clarify. He replied, “You know what I want.” She pushed again, asking him to say it directly. He did: “YOU.”

Advertisement

Reactions to the cheating husband

The comments on Amber’s TikTok were filled with support, disbelief, and advice. Some praised her strategy as “next-level detective work,” while others expressed heartbreak for her betrayal. Many didn’t realize until the end that this wasn’t her story, but one of her followers who shared it with her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amber, who regularly posts these anonymous tales, has built a niche around turning her followers’ worst moments into approachable stories.

Advertisement

Amber told the Daily Dot via TikTok DM, “[T]he story featured in that video series was shared with me anonymously by a follower. I regularly receive submissions from people who want to share their experiences, and I always make sure to respect their privacy while bringing attention to the real, often complex situations they describe.

“I think there’s real value in creating space for these kinds of stories. They spark important conversations, and many viewers find comfort, validation, or even clarity in hearing about others’ experiences — especially when it comes to things like relationships, trust, and family dynamics.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.