Teen boys are peeing on each other’s hair to Creed now. That’s it, that’s the meme

A new TikTok trend has taken absurdist humor to new heights—and plumbing depths. In the “bro, does my hair look good?” trend and meme, one person asks their friend for a hair check, only to be inexplicably “peed” on in response. Usually set to the dramatic Creed song “One Last Breath,” the skits are equal parts confusing and hilarious, at least if millions of TikTokers are any indication. Though many viewers can’t explicitly explain why it’s so funny, the meme riffs on themes like influencer culture, male self-image, and good, old-fashioned TikTok brain rot.

What is the ‘Bro does my hair look good?’ TikTok trend?

The “Bro does my hair look good?” trend and meme is a short video with a simple formula. First, someone (usually a bro, but sometimes a woman) asks “bro does my hair look good?” (or a close variation of the question), while looking or touching their hair.

The “bro,” straight-faced, will simulate a stream of urine coming from below the screen frame, implying that they are urinating on their friend.

These videos nearly always utilize the chorus of the Creed song “One Last Breath.” Likely, the song is used to amplify drama, highlighting the absurdity of the exchange. Many of the comments use the song to play off of the trend’s humor.

Where did the trend start?

The meme gained traction in late March 2025. One of the first popular videos was created by user @ez33ra on March 22, 2025, and garnered 1.9 million views, over 225,000 likes, and over 800 comments. In the video, the Gen Alpha creator enacted the trend with his high school friends in a bathroom. The music, deadpan delivery, and stream of urine in Ezra’s video solidified the meme’s identity moving forward.

Comments were mostly aimed at the hair and appearance of the boys in the video. “You and everyone’s grandma have the same hairstyle,” one comment read. “I’m convinced all people with this haircut have a receding hairline” read another.

Hairlines, Creed songs, and school bathroom chaos

Many viewers didn’t understand the trend’s humor, or understand why they found the trend funny—just that it was. “My gf doesn’t understand this level of humor,” read one comment. Another commenter recounted an exchange where he showed his wife the trend and she didn’t understand it. The commenter then replied, “it’s just funny”—which is essentially the brain rot ethos, boiled down.

Because there are many comments on the hair of the creators, the video might be making a statement about the person urinating having better hair, a literal hair-fueled “pissing contest,” of which the man urinating has won.

The “bro does my hair look good?” trend might also be a comment on TikTok aesthetics. The videos seem to poke fun at the seeming appearance-obsessed, consumerist nature of influencer culture.

When brain rot turns into art

This trend is likely also another arm of absurd, low-quality content often deemed to be “brain rot.” This is shown through the popularity of some of the more ironic comments on the trend’s videos. These comments humorously ascribed existential or deep meaning to the trend.

While brain rot might seem counterproductive to the progression of mainstream culture, it may serve an important psychological purpose, especially among Gen Alphas. According to Emilie Owens, a youth and media researcher at the University of Oslo in Norway, teenagers need to mentally distance themselves from the overly complex, heavy infrastructures both online and off.

“Brain rot on TikTok is one tool for tuning out all the stress. It’s a genre of participating in the digital world that enables them to enjoy mindless content, and to turn off their brains for a while,” she said.

The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot's web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.










