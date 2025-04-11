Gen Z’s new moral compass is a horse that nods to Björk—and we’re all following him

Have a burning question? Maybe try asking a horse. A new TikTok trend has emerged in the form of horses offering sage advice, or providing validation for life’s tricky questions, and the meme format has gone to the races.

On March 30, 2025, TikTok user @cookiesforamos posted a video of a horse moving its head as if to nod in agreement. The viral video, with over 5.6M views, 1.5M likes, 115.2K saves and 5,898 comments, has text overlay that reads, “me when i meet the horse of absolute agreement.”

“i came from tt of a horse of disapproval and discouragement,” replied TikTok user @the_hexstrap in the comments.

“what happens if I ask the horse of absolute agreement if he is the horse of absolute disagreement?” asked TikTok user @skittles_poptarts.

Scroll further and you might be met with “the horse of uncertainty and questioning,” posted by TikTok user @misslunarmoonar.

Adding to the eccentricity, each video is set to a song by Icelandic singer Björk.

What do these cryptic ponytails mean? If you’re wondering why your For You Page on TikTok has been flooded with Björk horse videos, this is why.

What is the ‘Horse of Absolute Agreement and Understanding’ meme about?

Videos of horse behavior set to the music of Björk didn’t set out to go viral. According to the website Know Your Meme, the model for the “Horse of Absolute Agreement and Understanding” meme came from TikTok user @.lovebhug, who posted a video of a black horse nodding vigorously, even more exaggerated through the use of a fast-forward video effect.

The TikTok video, posted on March 9, 2025, features the opening clip of Björk’s “Pagan Poetry,” with only “#horsie” written in the caption of the post. It has over 5.6M views, 1.1M likes, 115.1K saves, and 8,823 comments.

One of those comments comes from TikTok user @t0mmy, who said, “me when I’m the Horse of agreement and understanding.” The comment has over 78.4K likes and has inspired hundreds of new videos as a result.

The horse of agreement, the horse of disapproval, and the strange but poetic world of horse memes

KYM mentions another offshoot of the meme comes in the form of “Horse of Disapproval and Discouragement,” where the horses shake their heads side to side as if to say “No.” This version uses a different Björk song, entitled, “Venus As A Boy.”

Whether it truly was the comment, the song, the format or just horse-loving TikTokers, the meme has taken on a life of its own.

“Me asking a highly remarkable intelligent horse of truth with comprehensive knowledge if I should skip my classes,” TikTok user @kwasnakapustakiszona used as the text overlay of their video, with “and HE IS ALWAYS RIGHT” written as the post’s caption.

A surprising amount of videos use the meme to ask about assault. “Me asking my intelligent and most understanding horse if I should beat my boyfriend,” wrote TikTok user @fx30895 in the text overlay of their video.

Similarly, TikTok user @randomdudde4 wrote, “Me asking the All knowing horse of prophecy if i should beat my wife and use my son’s college money to gamble and buy fent.”

“The trend being about asking a wise and all knowing horse questions and it nodding frantically,” explained X user @dantesicedlatte, in a post resharing a video of a horse with text overlay that reads, “Asking the wise and all-knowing horse if I should drink 10,000 beers.”

“I feel like bjork would approve,” @dantesicedlatte added.

Björk fans are worried about what Gen Z will do now that they’ve discovered Björk

Gen Z is known for discovering old music in new ways from its use as trending audio, especially via TikTok. As the Björk Horse meme format escalated, fans of the Icelandic singer wondered if it would spark an uptick in Bjork popularity, or if it’d run her eccentric indie beats into the ground.

“The horse meme is going to bring an avalanche of new Björk Fans,” Reddit user u/nazprim1442 declared in their r/Björk subreddit thread title.

“There is this new horse meme I cannot dare to explain, and it uses the first notes of Pagan Poetry,” they added. “Expect to see björkillions of new listenners for the next weeks folks.”

Reddit user u/rafbyeol commented that “The idea of Björk being known by newer generations makes me feel happy actually, she deserves to be remembered forever.”

“These meme are also kinda popular so i am happy to see bjork getting some traction,” wrote Reddit user u/Weird_Employer5879 in a r/Björk subreddit thread entitled, “Pegan Poetry horse meme.”

Some, however, felt that the explosion of Björk’s song on TikTok did more harm than good.

“LOL it’s honestly such a random choice of song for the meme,” replied Reddit user u/andersirishcoffee. “I’m kinda annoyed now constantly seeing it because it kinda takes away the emotion of the intro of the song after i hear it 20 times on my fyp.”

u/BlunterCarcass5/Reddit

Reddit user u/BlunterCarcass5 agreed. “It also kills me a bit that one of bjork’s greatest works has been reduced to being used like this, tiktok ruins songs all the time.”

Reddit user u/Temple_Stage01 went as far as to superimpose Björk’s face on a horse’s body.

