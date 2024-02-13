TikTok users are just now realizing Joe Keery makes music because his song is going viral on the app

It’s not uncommon for actors to also be musicians (and vice-versa), but it is uncommon for pretty much everyone in the general population to have no idea about it.

And that’s exactly what happened recently on TikTok, when a snippet from the song “End of Beginning” by the band Djo from their 2022 album, Decide, went viral on the app, with countless TikToks being made using the sound.

Some were using the song in fan edits of their favorite characters:

While others were using it to discuss their feelings:

But most of the TikToks around the song seem to be about the lyric “And when I’m back in Chicago, I feel it” with users wondering what’s so great about Chicago, anyway:

However, what many users on the app didn’t realize while they were making the song go viral was that the band Djo is actually fronted by actor Joe Keery, most well-known for his role as the lovable Steve Harrington on Netflix’s mega-super-ridiculously-popular hit, Stranger Things.

Joe has long been in the music scene, first as a guitarist and drummer for the band Post Animal, and—in 2019 after parting ways with the band—he began releasing music on his own under the name “Djo,” which is actually just pronounced “Joe” according to Joe himself. He was even rumored to be doing some recording work with Taylor Swift as recently as a couple of months ago (though that appears to remain just a rumor).

And, needless to say, many users on TikTok were shocked and delighted to find that information out:

Though, there were also some long-time fans of the musician/actor who already knew, and were here to school the rest of us on Joe’s talent:

And the whole situation got to be so much that the man himself even took to TikTok to set the record straight, declaring “I’ve been tokked” in a recent video:

So if you’ve been enjoying the snippet on TikTok, be sure to go check out more of Joe’s music! It’s pretty great.