joe keery djo chicago tiktok

@djo_time/TikTok

TikTok users are just now realizing Joe Keery makes music because his song is going viral on the app

From 'Stranger Things' to indie music star.

Allie Hayes 

Allie Hayes

Pop Culture

Posted on Feb 13, 2024

It’s not uncommon for actors to also be musicians (and vice-versa), but it is uncommon for pretty much everyone in the general population to have no idea about it.

And that’s exactly what happened recently on TikTok, when a snippet from the song “End of Beginning” by the band Djo from their 2022 album, Decide, went viral on the app, with countless TikToks being made using the sound.

Some were using the song in fan edits of their favorite characters:

@cryogoblinn

#cryociner #hopecore

♬ End of Beginning – Djo
@neotckyo

you take the man out of the city, not the city out the man #fyp #edit #edits #thebear #thebearedit #carmenberzatto #carmy #sydcarmy #chicago #ilovethisshowsm

♬ End of Beginning – Djo

While others were using it to discuss their feelings:

@caseyofthedead

i love u @djo_time #fyp #music #djo #djomusic #endofbeginning #itsjustasong #musictaste #spotify #joekeery #fypシ

♬ End of Beginning – Djo
@sinnyandgigi

like damn maybe i miss chicago too :/ #djo #joekeery #fyp

♬ End of Beginning – Djo

But most of the TikToks around the song seem to be about the lyric “And when I’m back in Chicago, I feel it” with users wondering what’s so great about Chicago, anyway:

@tw_toomuchswag

need to go i think. i’m clearly missing out.

♬ End of Beginning – Djo
@abihasbigjugs

got a playlist of chicago day in the lives on my page as proof of fun vibes xx

♬ End of Beginning – Djo
@hahakcoolgtgbye

i’m not even from chicago but this song makes me feel it hahaha #indie #chicago #joekeery #spotify #djo

♬ End of Beginning – Djo

However, what many users on the app didn’t realize while they were making the song go viral was that the band Djo is actually fronted by actor Joe Keery, most well-known for his role as the lovable Steve Harrington on Netflix’s mega-super-ridiculously-popular hit, Stranger Things

Joe has long been in the music scene, first as a guitarist and drummer for the band Post Animal, and—in 2019 after parting ways with the band—he began releasing music on his own under the name “Djo,” which is actually just pronounced “Joe” according to Joe himself. He was even rumored to be doing some recording work with Taylor Swift as recently as a couple of months ago (though that appears to remain just a rumor).

And, needless to say, many users on TikTok were shocked and delighted to find that information out:

@jobie1111

♬ End of Beginning – Djo
@mkaymikayla

i always wonder how different things would’ve been if steve was gone after s1 like they originally planned #djo

♬ End of Beginning – Djo

Though, there were also some long-time fans of the musician/actor who already knew, and were here to school the rest of us on Joe’s talent:

@lyssuhh7

joe keery my favorite depaul alum (besides me)

♬ End of Beginning – Djo
@emjenwe

hey everyone, welcome to the @Djo fan club. DJO GO ON TOUR PLEASE #djo #joekeery #musictok

♬ End of Beginning – Djo

And the whole situation got to be so much that the man himself even took to TikTok to set the record straight, declaring “I’ve been tokked” in a recent video:

@djo_time

♬ End of Beginning – Djo

So if you’ve been enjoying the snippet on TikTok, be sure to go check out more of Joe’s music! It’s pretty great.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Feb 13, 2024, 10:42 am CST

Allie Hayes

Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture writer and editor based in New England. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her reading a romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.

Allie Hayes
 