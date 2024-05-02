‘Bring my baby back’: Wally, TikTok’s favorite emotional support alligator, has gone missing

Pets enrich our lives, be they pup, feline, goldfish, or even gator. For Pennsylvania man Joie Henney, his pet gator Wally is a source of joy, emotional support and affection.

Obtained by Henney in 2015, Wally has become a a social media favorite. The 5 and-a-half foot gator has brought enjoyment to thousands via his own TikTok, created by Henney. Perhaps most importantly, Wally is a GREAT hugger!

Wally received further notoriety last year when he was denied entry to a Philadelphia Phillies game. Fortunately, Wally was later admitted to a Flyers game, where he got to dance with Gritty, which—let’s be honest—is way better.

However, it is with great distress that we report that Henney recently took to TikTok to announce that Wally is missing: