‘Woke trash’ or an exciting new direction? Upcoming ‘Fantastic Four’ film divides fans

Decoding Fandom is a weekly column that dives deep into the world of fan culture and runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Featured Video

Online reactions to the upcoming Fantastic Four movie prove that there is no such thing as a unified fandom. Last week, discussions about the film prompted arguments about who is and isn’t a real fan, and illustrated how different fandoms can be depending on which social media platform you use.



On April 17, Marvel released the first full-length trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, set to premiere on July 25. The film takes place in a 1960s-inspired universe and stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the titular heroes.

Fans sound off about new ‘Fantastic Four’ trailer

On X, many comments about the trailer were negative, and a large portion of these posts were sexist and/or racist. The biggest criticism haters had was about the Silver Surfer, who in this film, appears to be a woman. “Silver surfer is a chick??!! I’m out,” one X user wrote. Others picked on the casting, with one user writing “MR FANTASTIC ISNT MEXICAN,” apparently unaware that Pedro Pascal is Chilean.



One fan fell back on the old refrain about the horrors of diversity in film, writing, “You’ve destroyed my childhood memories.” Many used language often associated with toxic fans, describing the film as “DEI” influenced and “woke trash.” Two X users compared the film to Snow White .



In comments under the same video, some had more positive things to say. A few noted that it makes sense that the Silver Surfer is a woman because there was a female Silver Surfer in a comic set in an alternative universe, and this film appears to take place in an alternate universe as well. Others expressed their excitement and high hopes for the film, with some suggesting this may be the first good Fantastic Four film.



On Reddit , responses to the trailer were more positive, detailed, and less vitriolic. On the r/FantasticFour subreddit, the r/Marvel subreddit, and the r/marvelstudios subreddits, fans were optimistic about Pedro Pascal’s casting as Mr. Fantastic. Even those who weren’t sure about it noted that they will reserve judgment until the film comes out. One fan noted they think Vanessa Kirby is the perfect choice for Sue Storm, and while there were a few dissenters, most felt hopeful about the character and the overall direction of the film.



Several fans on Reddit specifically called out the aforementioned angry fans on X, distancing themselves from folks they don’t see as “real” fans of the series. Two different fans started threads making fun of people crying over the new Silver Surfer. While some Redditors expressed their dislike of the female Silver Surfer, they noted their dissatisfaction in less obviously sexist terms.

Advertisement

Fandoms on X and Reddit function differently

One dynamic at play here is the marked difference between these two social media platforms. Posts on X were more hateful than on Reddit and used more “anti-woke” language. This trend is likely the result of the lack of moderation on X and Elon Musk ’s ownership of the site, both of which have made it easier to post and even encouraged these kinds of comments.



Meanwhile, Reddit functions quite differently. It’s siloed by design, as most Redditors follow or look through subreddits that reflect their interests rather than exploring the site as a whole. Because of this, debates on fandom subreddits tend to center on the minutiae of lore more than a hardline division between love and hate.



Moreover, content moderation actually exists on Reddit. Most subreddits have rules of engagement for that community and moderators to enforce those rules. If you break these rules, you can be banned from that subreddit.

In terms of fandom, users go on these pop culture-specific subreddits presumably because they’re seeking out a community of fans and/or wanting to discuss their interests with others. On X, it’s difficult to know if users spend a lot of time involved in fandom or have just stumbled across a video or post.



To be sure, there are Fantastic Four haters on Reddit. For example, in the r/CriticalDrinker subreddit, which is comprised of fans of a right-wing-leaning YouTuber, many users made negative comments similar to those on X. But once again, the rhetoric varies greatly depending on where on the internet you are located, particularly as the lines between fan, hater, and casual observer becomes harder to parse.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.