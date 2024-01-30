Elmo asked how everybody is doing on X—and instantly got much more than his muppet heart bargained for

We all know Elmo, right? Cute red muppet. Lives on Sesame Street. Has a goldfish named Dorothy. Is a friend to all.

And we all know the state of the world currently, right? It’s, uh…it’s not good?

Well this week the canonically three-year-old monster decided to take to X to ask his 450k+ followers a simple question: how is everybody doing? Surely there was no way such an adorable ask could possibly backfire:

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

But, whew buddy, did that small action prove to be a recipe for disaster when poor, sweet Elmo quickly became inundated with all kinds of hilarious-but-honest responses. Needless to say *narrator voice* things were not good.

People were quick to comment and share their feelings with the fuzzy lil’ guy—at times a little too candidly:

Shit fucked up right now E https://t.co/tDkxJXfduJ — Dawggy (@SixKeeHH) January 30, 2024

Me getting ready to trauma dump on Elmo https://t.co/deeCrnYieo pic.twitter.com/PwYNXYevGs — Theo Gary (@TheoGary) January 29, 2024

Elmo I'm gonna be real I am at my fucking limit https://t.co/ne78Qj4cQm — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) January 29, 2024

Elmo I’ve got to level with you baby we are fighting for our lives https://t.co/ZEhFy0yA08 — Nat Queen Coal 🪨💎 (@NatashaOladokun) January 29, 2024

Some used the opportunity to reference timely celebrity feuds:

I'm good elmo pls check on nicki minaj https://t.co/suiIGMY5r9 — jes tom 🥀 (@jestom) January 29, 2024

And heck, some celebrities themselves even got in on it:

I'm just looking for somebody to talk to and show me some love if you know what I mean https://t.co/J4ffrIwjEM — T-Pain (@TPAIN) January 29, 2024

Still, while some expressed their own sorrows, others instantly became worried for Elmo (and Elmo’s social media team), who’d unknowingly opened Pandora’s box:

Elmo: asks a simple question



The entire internet: pic.twitter.com/VCFN3CvKoq https://t.co/ETxugAPg5l — Mike T (@rhymeswithbeg) January 29, 2024

Elmo logging back in and seeing everyone’s replies… https://t.co/dX47mHZ4eH pic.twitter.com/mwKY8Putib — she 🫵🏾 aint no diva (@blackcindyy) January 29, 2024

Elmo’s social media manager reading all the responses like

pic.twitter.com/QxFiryPVFX https://t.co/WtWz2NzxXe — 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) January 29, 2024

hi elmo! wire me $100,000 right now or dorothy gets it https://t.co/C49nbpiDu9 pic.twitter.com/5ZT1teCTjO — summer ♡ (@summerahrens) January 30, 2024

The chaos was so intense, it eventually led Sesame Street’s official X account to tweet out the following resources:

Thank you, @Elmo, for checking in with a reminder for us to pause and take a mindful moment to focus on how we’re feeling. For #EmotionalWellbeing resources and more, visit @SesameWorkshop:https://t.co/sNuUmq73i5 https://t.co/CkooNXI11L — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) January 29, 2024

elmo said we need help he can’t give — 💜💚💛🎭Hedonista Lisa🎭💚💛💜 (@LivinLaVidaLisa) January 30, 2024

But, at the end of it all, Elmo was still sweet and smiling, reminding us that—no matter how difficult it may be to hear the true answer—it’s always worth asking your friends how they’re doing:

Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf — Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024

So, if nothing else, let this be a sign to give your friend a call to check in on them—and, for goodness sake, let’s give Elmo a break.