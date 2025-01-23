Neil Gaiman fans reevaluate identity, fandom following harrowing exposé

Decoding Fandom is a weekly column that dives deep into the world of fan culture and runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Featured Video

Last week, a disturbing exposé about a beloved author rocked the internet, causing many fans to question their allegiance to art, and perhaps even the nature of humanity itself.



Published by Vulture, the piece in question —entitled “No Safe Word”—tells the story of numerous women who have accused prolific fantasy writer Neil Gaiman of sexual assault. The accounts are harrowing, and the article also implicates Gaiman’s ex-wife Amanda Palmer in the abuse. (A podcast called Master initially broke the news in the summer of 2024.)



As Gaiman is one of the most popular living writers, reactions to this upsetting news littered every social media platform.

Many of Gaiman’s (former) fans used words like “sick, “disgusted,” “shocked,” “disappointed” and “betrayed” to describe their feelings on the matter.



Some fans felt badly that they bought into his posturing as a feminist and an LGBTQ ally, noting that this a common tactic for abusive men. (Comparisons were made between Gaiman and the recent events involving Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively .) “This hit me in the gut, the chest, and the spleen when I first heard about it,” one fan wrote on X. “I keep wishing it wasn’t real. Or thinking ‘If Neil Gaiman, of all people, is one of ‘those,’ how can we trust anyone?’”



While many were viscerally horrified by the abuse described in the article, others contended that certain people were behaving selfishly. On the one hand, some X users noted that they had never liked Gaiman from the start, a statement that critics see as “virtue signaling.” Others worried about the future of Gaiman’s current projects, such as the series Good Omens . “abuse is more serious than your tv show,” one X user wrote in response.

Allegations upend fans’ relationship with Gaiman’s work

For many fans, these allegations have upended their relationship with Gaiman’s work. Numerous fans wrote that they felt compelled to burn all of Gaiman’s books. But the discussion about ownership became complicated.

Advertisement

On the subreddit r/neilgaiman, a Redditor made a post titled “I’m not throwing away my books,” noting that while they’re a survivor of sexual assault themselves, the books belong to them, not Gaiman.



Another post on the subreddit provided information about how to return Gaiman’s ebooks on Amazon and Audible, a policy that seems to have shifted in the wake of these allegations. A different post proposed a system of trading books, wherein those who wanted to get rid of their books could discuss trading or selling them to others.



The r/neilgaiman subreddit is now filled exclusively with posts about Gaiman’s alleged abuse. In fact, r/neilgaiman mods initially shut down posts about the allegations, later reversing the policy. In the interim, r/neilgaimanuncovered was created as a safe, supportive place to discuss the news.



Gaiman’s work has been deeply meaningful to fans throughout their lives, particularly for younger folks dealing with hardships or looking for a sense of belonging. “He spent his life creating beautiful work for people who needed an escape” while being a monster himself, posted one fan. In response to fans struggling with how Gaiman’s work shaped their identity, fantasy writer Kit Whitfield wrote “You did that. He didn’t do it for you,” emphasizing fans’ agency in making media their own.



Still, the revelations in the article illustrate the potential dangers of fandom, particularly for young women. Five of the women journalist Lila Shapiro spoke to for the article were Gaiman’s fans, the youngest of which was 18. Many former fans noted that Gaiman has actively cultivated a parasocial relationship with fans through his frequent use of Twitter (now X) and Tumblr. Gaiman then used this “cult of personality,” as one X user put it, to allegedly prey on his most vulnerable fans.



This is not the first time a beloved artist has been accused of heinous acts, nor will it be the last. One fan suggested the lesson here is to “never canonize celebrities.” This begs the question—has the way we respond to such events changed? Is the idea of separating the art from the artist ever a valid response?



For many fans, the answer is no, though Gaiman’s influence on the world is undeniable. Either way, the connection between fan and artist, between idolatry and exploitation, remains dangerously tenuous.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.