The ‘Contrast Makeup’ theory has TikTok users rethinking their entire beauty routine

If you’re anything like most who dabble in makeup, chances are you’re always looking for a way to improve your look. You might have a go-to technique, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t open to trying new things, especially if you might look better in the process.

Featured Video

According to FYPs all over the internet, the contrast makeup theory on TikTok is one to try.

What is Contrast Makeup Theory?

Those who edit photos are likely familiar with editing contrast, which is the differentiation between light and dark. Increasing contrast brightens highlights and darkens shadows while lowering it does the opposite.

Advertisement

TikToker @alieenor‘s video explaining how this applies to makeup has amassed over 11 million views since she first shared it in early October. She suggests that by keeping in mind your face’s natural contrast level—low, medium, or high—you can achieve certain looks. Use makeup to increase contrast for a more dramatic and striking look, or lower the contrast when you want to achieve softer, more demure looks.

To help TikTokers figure it out, she’s even created a TikTok filter to help the glammest of us all feel more confident in what we know about contrast makeup theory.

Low Contrast

Aliénor explains that if you have low contrast, “the difference of value is very low between the hair, the eyes, and the skin.” This is great for natural-makeup looks, ethereal looks, and soft, romantic looks. It doesn’t speak to how much or what makeup you’re wearing, however. It’s about the base that your face provides.

Advertisement

Those who like low-contrast looks are unlikely to go in on contouring, for example. The colors they use for eye shadow or lip colors aren’t overpowering colors. Often, they’re muted or related to the color of the person’s natural facial palette.

Low Contrast Makeup Examples

Here are a few examples of the Low Contrast look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

High Contrast

When it comes to high-contrast faces, Aliénor says there is a “very high value” in the difference between prominent facial features. If you love pairing a smoky eye with a red lip, chances are you’re a fan of high-contrast looks. You can also choose to play up one feature and go easier on others with a high-contrast face, as you require less definition to achieve harmony.

Advertisement

High Contrast Makeup Examples

Below are a handful of High Contrast looks:

@adisonjustis Replying to @briannecarrillo HIGH CONTRAST GIRLS 🙋‍♀️ honestly everyone should do this look bc im obsessed 👀 which was ur fav this week!? brands used: @Charlotte Tilbury @Westman-Atelier @Rare Beauty @Patrick Ta Beauty @Haus Labs by Lady Gaga @makeupbymario @Givenchy Beauty @maccosmetics @Hourglass Cosmetics @ILIA Beauty ♬ original sound – Adison Justis

Advertisement

Medium Contrast

Medium contrast faces display “a little difference between the value of your face and your hair, eyes, and eyebrows,” according to Aliénor. Neutrals can help you keep that balance. However, you may need to play up some of your more muted features to bring harmony to your face overall.

Advertisement

Medium Contrast Makeup Examples

And finally, here are some examples of a more Medium Contrast look:

#makeuptutorial #makeuproutine ♬ original sound – DACEY CASH @daceycash Medium constrast makeup tutorial Dior Glowveil Primer Makeup Forever HD Skin Hydra Glow Foundation 2Y22 Hourglass Veil Eyeshadow Primer Tarte Creaseless Creamy concealer Medium Sand Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette Dior Beauty Brown Liquid Eyeliner Makeup By Mario Bronzer Medium Dark RMS Beauty Maiden’s Blush Gucci Beauty Highligher Warm Gold Laura Mercier Cocoa Eyeliner Pencil Dior Diorshow Mascara Saechu Lip Liner Stayn Kosas Airbrow tinted brow gel Trish McEvoy Barely Nude Lip Liner Pencil Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Lip Gloss Force Of Nature Dior Beauty Bandana Lipstick Chanel Healthy Glow Powder B20 Iconic London Prep Set Glow Mist What do you think? Should we still try for high contrast makeup or you think I’m a true medium contrast? #contrastmakeup

Advertisement

Advertisement

More beauty explainers:

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.