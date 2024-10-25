The ‘Contrast Makeup’ theory has TikTok users rethinking their entire beauty routine

If you’re anything like most who dabble in makeup, chances are you’re always looking for a way to improve your look. You might have a go-to technique, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t open to trying new things, especially if you might look better in the process.
According to FYPs all over the internet, the contrast makeup theory on TikTok is one to try.
What is Contrast Makeup Theory?
Those who edit photos are likely familiar with editing contrast, which is the differentiation between light and dark. Increasing contrast brightens highlights and darkens shadows while lowering it does the opposite.
@alieenor My favourite glow up tip is playing with contrast to get more confidence ✨ #contrastlevel #mediumcontrast #highcontrast #emmawatson ♬ son original – Alieenor 🧡
TikToker @alieenor‘s video explaining how this applies to makeup has amassed over 11 million views since she first shared it in early October. She suggests that by keeping in mind your face’s natural contrast level—low, medium, or high—you can achieve certain looks. Use makeup to increase contrast for a more dramatic and striking look, or lower the contrast when you want to achieve softer, more demure looks.
To help TikTokers figure it out, she’s even created a TikTok filter to help the glammest of us all feel more confident in what we know about contrast makeup theory.
Low Contrast
Aliénor explains that if you have low contrast, “the difference of value is very low between the hair, the eyes, and the skin.” This is great for natural-makeup looks, ethereal looks, and soft, romantic looks. It doesn’t speak to how much or what makeup you’re wearing, however. It’s about the base that your face provides.
@alieenor Réponse à @Ariel the key to doing a natural looking makeup doesn’t mean you have to do a clean girl makeup. #contrastlevel #contrastfilter #nomakemakeup #softeningcontrast #highcontrast #mediumcontrast #lowcontrast ♬ son original – Alieenor 🧡
Those who like low-contrast looks are unlikely to go in on contouring, for example. The colors they use for eye shadow or lip colors aren’t overpowering colors. Often, they’re muted or related to the color of the person’s natural facial palette.
Low Contrast Makeup Examples
@rachellldaguanno It’s growing on me 👀 #lowcontrast #makeupchallenge #minimalmakeup #lightmakeup #makeupinspo #nicholaschavez #menendezbrothers ♬ original sound – Rach D’Aguanno
@tiffanyglowss senior year of college is no joke what is happeninggg • #makeuptutorial #lowcontrastmakeup #tiffanyglowss #blackgirlmakeup ♬ original sound – tiffany | makeup & skincare
@kylei.ann ugh it looks good #lowcontrastmakeup ♬ original sound – kylei halbakken
@shaiannj
I like this :)♬ Lilith – Saint Avangeline
@keniglo Low contrast makeup inspo for medium skintone, yang paling sering aku pakai untuk daily makeupku #lowcontrastmakeup #contrastlevel #makeuptutorial #makeup #beautytok ♬ Mantra – JENNIE
High Contrast
When it comes to high-contrast faces, Aliénor says there is a “very high value” in the difference between prominent facial features. If you love pairing a smoky eye with a red lip, chances are you’re a fan of high-contrast looks. You can also choose to play up one feature and go easier on others with a high-contrast face, as you require less definition to achieve harmony.
@alieenor Réponse à @Ashleyvdk The best way you can feel like yourself when wearing makeup is understanding your contrast level #contrastlevel #highcontrast #annehathaway #maralafontan #inestazi #monicabellucci #highcontrastmakeup #darkhair #contrast #colorseasonanalysis @Mara Lafontan @INES TAZI ♬ son original – Alieenor 🧡
High Contrast Makeup Examples
@adisonjustis Replying to @briannecarrillo HIGH CONTRAST GIRLS 🙋♀️ honestly everyone should do this look bc im obsessed 👀 which was ur fav this week!? brands used: @Charlotte Tilbury @Westman-Atelier @Rare Beauty @Patrick Ta Beauty @Haus Labs by Lady Gaga @makeupbymario @Givenchy Beauty @maccosmetics @Hourglass Cosmetics @ILIA Beauty ♬ original sound – Adison Justis
@jasmine.alishaa Especially cause my hair is black now tooo #highcontrastmakeup #greenscreen ♬ original sound – 𝒥
@iamoliviaponton easy high contrast makeup for my angels❤️ all products linked in bio XOXO #h#highcontrast ♬ original sound – olivia ponton
@theaspencristi Low contrast makeup this, high contrast makeup that. I put it to the test as a ✋🏾 girly and I’m diggin it girlllllssss! I tried out the contrast filter that @Alieenor 🧡 ♬ Blur (Instrumental) – Don Fu & Michelangelo Of Hip Hop
@maiyingchang high contrast makeup to me is sultry eyes and darker colors… essentially maneater makeup 😚🖤🍒 #highcontrastmakeup #highcontrast #darkmakeuplook ♬ Material Girl – Madonna
Medium Contrast
Medium contrast faces display “a little difference between the value of your face and your hair, eyes, and eyebrows,” according to Aliénor. Neutrals can help you keep that balance. However, you may need to play up some of your more muted features to bring harmony to your face overall.
@alieenor Réponse à @… My favourite ways to balance a medium contrast face, to experience the most beautiful glow up, still looking like yourself #contrast #contrastlevels #mediumcontrastmakeup #mediumcontrast #coloranalysis #colorimetrie #introspection #understandingyourself #glowup #confidence @Alieenor 🧡 ♬ son original – Alieenor 🧡
Medium Contrast Makeup Examples
@daceycash Medium constrast makeup tutorial Dior Glowveil Primer Makeup Forever HD Skin Hydra Glow Foundation 2Y22 Hourglass Veil Eyeshadow Primer Tarte Creaseless Creamy concealer Medium Sand Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette Dior Beauty Brown Liquid Eyeliner Makeup By Mario Bronzer Medium Dark RMS Beauty Maiden’s Blush Gucci Beauty Highligher Warm Gold Laura Mercier Cocoa Eyeliner Pencil Dior Diorshow Mascara Saechu Lip Liner Stayn Kosas Airbrow tinted brow gel Trish McEvoy Barely Nude Lip Liner Pencil Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Lip Gloss Force Of Nature Dior Beauty Bandana Lipstick Chanel Healthy Glow Powder B20 Iconic London Prep Set Glow Mist What do you think? Should we still try for high contrast makeup or you think I’m a true medium contrast? #contrastmakeup #makeuptutorial #makeuproutine ♬ original sound – DACEY CASH
@taylorcaldwell Now THIS is a makeup trend I can get behind ! Medium Contrast makeup for brown skin 🤎 #makeuptutorial #mediumcontrast #mediumcontrastmakeup #makeup #contrastfilter #mediumcontrastblackgirl #beaututok #contrastmakeup ♬ original sound – Taylor
@s.ophiegracee makeup for medium contrast #mediumcontrast #makeup #makeuptutorial #trending #fyp ♬ sonido original – BRAYAN DEL REY
@naomijasliyn Obsessed with this look 🍂🥧🍁also any suggestions for better lighting? 🥲 #mediumcontrastmakeup #fallmakeuplook ♬ original sound – naomijasliyn
@sonyaxsingh Medium contrast makeup #mediumcontrast #mediumcontrastmakeup @COVERGIRL @YSL Beauty @Armani beauty @Tower 28 Beauty @rimmellondonus @Palladio Beauty @urban decay @loréal paris usa @makeupbymario @Catrice Cosmetics ♬ original sound – ☆
