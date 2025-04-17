Decoding Fandom is a weekly column that dives deep into the world of fan culture and runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Fans reacting passionately to new music from their favorite artists is nothing new. But last week, a brief snippet of a song sparked responses that perfectly typify the essential elements of music fandom. Fans responded with passion, hyperbole, the urge to gatekeep their fave, and the capacity to connect the music to events or experiences in their lives.



The musician in question is Lorde , who recently posted a 15-second clip from an unreleased song, indicating a new project on the horizon. The 28-year-old singer from New Zealand, best known for her 2013 hit “Royals,” hasn’t released an album since 2021. (Though her 2024 collaboration with Charli XCX made the internet go crazy ) This four-year wait––the gap between all three of her albums––has fans shaking with excitement.

Religious language used to celebrate Lorde’s new song tease

Owing to the singer’s stage name, many responded to Lorde’s video using religious language. Some compared her return to the resurrection of Jesus, an especially apt resemblance due to Lorde’s lyric “I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus.” As one fan on TikTok wrote, “The lorde has risen when we needed her most.”

Others joked about the humorous way the news was spread. “I’d make SUCH a good biblical prophet the way I texted everyone I know “LORDE IS COMING,” a fan posted on X.



Other commentary focused on not just religious prophecies, but economic predictions as well––though fans disagreed on the specifics. Several TikTok commenters wrote that Lorde has solved the recession and saved the economy, with one fan noting that tariffs paused right after she posted the video. But others took the opposite view, like the fan on X who wrote, “Lorde singing about being 17? Oh we are so in for the hardest hitting recession yet.”



Some responded with more personal missives. Many noted that they have officially survived the Lorde “drought.” Others suggested that new music from Lorde will save them from depression or existential dread. “life is worth living again,” one fan wrote. “she always returns when we need her,” wrote another. “Girls, we’re really going to be okay,” wrote a fan in Brazil.

For many fans, Lorde’s music is personal

A common experience among Lorde fans is the feeling that her music always aligns with significant moments or turning points in their lives. (To give a personal example, her first album Pure Heroine came out the year I graduated high school, while Melodrama came out just after I graduated from college.) “my life is about to change in a major way,” one fan wrote. “Lorde coming back this means a new chapter of my life will begin,” wrote another.



Some mentioned that Lorde not only soundtracks their lives but has the potential to transform them as well. “This is about to change the trajectory of my life,” one fan commented on TikTok. “I literally cannot tell you how much hinges (spiritually, emotionally, physically, financially) on this Lorde album…” wrote a fan on X.



While many noted how life-affirming Lorde’s music is, others are already concerned about the potential fallout of this new era. A few fans brought up her last album, Solar Power, the least popular of her records, suggesting that only dedicated fans appreciate Lorde’s entire discography. Indeed, several X users proposed that only fans well-versed in Solar Power should be able to enter the Tickemaster queue, another example of fans trying to gatekeep their favorite artists in order to secure sought-after tickets.



Since the inception of musical fandoms, fans have always held tightly to the music they love. This is true now more than ever, as artists like Lucy Dacus and Kesha have fans rejoicing through tears. But can Lorde save our souls? Fans seem to think so, though we’re still awaiting evidence that the prophetess can truly walk on water.

