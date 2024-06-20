Add a fresh twist to your summer looks with Aperol spritz makeup

You’ve seen the Aperol spritz in the culture before — remember that bright orange drink that Florence Pugh had in hand while nonchalantly rolling up in Venice during that chaotic Don’t Worry Darling press tour? Well, it’s now the inspiration for summer’s latest beauty trend. If you’re into a cocktail-inspired peachy glow, add a little sparkle to your beauty routine with Aperol spritz makeup.

An orangey warm-weather makeup palette isn’t a new concept, per se. But its latest champion, Hailey Bieber, has launched it right back into the beauty sphere while promoting cream blushes for her brand Rhode.

What is an Aperol spritz?

Before we dive into the makeup trend, here’s a primer of the Aperol spritz. This popular aperitif was invented in 1919 as a refreshing drink to help people cool down during hot Italian summers.

It features three basic ingredients: Prosecco, carbonated water, and Aperol. Made from rhubarb, cinchona bark, and gentian root, Aperol is the botanical liqueur that gives the spritz its striking sunset orange hue (and distinctly bittersweet taste). The spritz is usually served over ice and with an orange wedge garnish.

Here’s Florence Pugh, capturing the unbothered essence of the Aperol spritz.

Where did Aperol spritz makeup come from?

Orange has long been a go-to color for summer makeup, and Italian spritz-themed marketing for makeup isn’t exactly new. In fact, the makeup brand Too Faced even released a coral- and peach-heavy Italian Spritz Eyeshadow Palette back in 2023. But it’s worth noting that the color orange got a major boost when Pantone officially deemed Peach Fuzz, a creamy orange hue, as its 2024 Color of the Year.

Beauty editors and influencers added to the buzz around orange makeup as early as the spring of 2024. A few beauty trendspotters even casually referred to it as Aperol spritz makeup, like the following TikTok users.

Aperol spritz makeup officially became an Internet mainstay during Hailey Bieber’s cream blush promo. While promoting the Pocket Blush for her beauty brand Rhode, Bieber told Glamour, “I want people to put it on and think, ‘There’s an Aperol spritz.’ Maybe that’s it—it’s Aperol spritz makeup next!”

One of Bieber’s selling points for the Rhode Pocket Blush is that it’s versatile, perfect for both a full-glam look and a more pared-down everyday style. You can use it on both your lips and cheeks, and the idea is that it leaves you with a diffused flush. The shades include glowy but low-key sunset colors like reds, pinks, and oranges. You can see the cream blush lineup in action on Rhode’s TikTok account (@rhode):

Bieber herself has also posted a video of how she uses the cream blush in a simple makeup look. Because Rhode is predominantly a skincare brand, Bieber’s routine is minimal, featuring just brow product, concealer, and lip color in addition to the blush.

Aperol spritz makeup inspiration

If you want to try Aperol spritz makeup, Rhode’s Pocket Blush can be a solid starting point. That said, you can definitely create the laid-back summer look with other products, too.

The vibe for Aperol Spritz makeup is light and refreshing, just like its namesake. For an Aperol-inspired flush, reach for pinks, corals, tangerines, and reds. Sheer or buildable products are great for this look — think blendable cream blushes and juicy lip tints. For the bubbly element, you can also incorporate luminescent gold or champagne flecks with shimmery eyeshadows and highlights.

Whether or not an Italian getaway is in the cards for you, we’ve found helpful videos to at least help you recreate the vibe. So sit back, relax, and enjoy these Aperol spritz makeup videos for some summer beauty inspo.

