Charli XCX leaked a list of PR ideas she received to promote her new music, and each one is weirder than the last

It’s common knowledge that some celebrities are willing to do pretty much anything in order to stay relevant, but Charli XCX just revealed that her team recently took that concept to a whole new (and uncomfortable) level.
This week on X, the singing star posted a list of marketing concepts that were allegedly shared with her courtesy of her label, and y’all…no amount of preparation will have you ready for the items on this list:
I’m sorry, but how does a list that STARTS with nipple piercings at Claire’s still manage to get stranger the longer you read down it?!
The list includes your standard tasteless fanfare. For example, purposely leaking a sex tape à la Paris Hilton and/or purposely being caught shoplifting à la Winona Ryder, with the special note to “position it carefully so we ‘steal’ from a brand Charli is planning on collaborating with later on.” And that’s just to list a few of the positively absurd suggestions.
Charli was vocally displeased with the clearly ridiculous list, taking to both X and Instagram to share it with her fans, which was naturally met with some hilarious reactions:
Heck, the official MTV account even expressed some genuine interest in the singer’s potential choice:
And Charli took things a step further, calling on some of her famous friends to do dramatic readings of the suggestions on her account:
While this list should absolutely be taken with a grain of salt as it may be satire—considering Charli herself has admitted to “lying for fun” about her label’s various demands in the past:
Regardless, it’s still wild to think that some celebrities are regularly sent similar lists of PR stunts to try and pull off.
So, uh, yeah…there you have it? I can’t unknow this now! But hey, tag yourself in the list! For the record, I’m clearly “Full ball gown in the middle of the Tube: Mental breakdown and pouting.”