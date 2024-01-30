Charli XCX leaked a list of PR ideas she received to promote her new music, and each one is weirder than the last

It’s common knowledge that some celebrities are willing to do pretty much anything in order to stay relevant, but Charli XCX just revealed that her team recently took that concept to a whole new (and uncomfortable) level.

This week on X, the singing star posted a list of marketing concepts that were allegedly shared with her courtesy of her label, and y’all…no amount of preparation will have you ready for the items on this list:

some cute marketing ideas i was sent last week :) pic.twitter.com/g4fIljATMT — Charli (@charli_xcx) January 29, 2024

I’m sorry, but how does a list that STARTS with nipple piercings at Claire’s still manage to get stranger the longer you read down it?!

The list includes your standard tasteless fanfare. For example, purposely leaking a sex tape à la Paris Hilton and/or purposely being caught shoplifting à la Winona Ryder, with the special note to “position it carefully so we ‘steal’ from a brand Charli is planning on collaborating with later on.” And that’s just to list a few of the positively absurd suggestions.

Charli was vocally displeased with the clearly ridiculous list, taking to both X and Instagram to share it with her fans, which was naturally met with some hilarious reactions:

I think if Charli xcx posted my marketing ideas I would be mortified — kenzie (@knzdvs) January 29, 2024

have you considered a beef with n*cki m*inaj https://t.co/Udj6DrevgX — Louie (@DJLouieXIV) January 29, 2024

Fall ball gown in the middle of a tube is kinda sending me — 𝒟𝒶𝓁𝑒 (@dale_xcx) January 29, 2024

i think the real marketing idea was “Charli XCX shares a list of marketing ideas she was sent” https://t.co/bE9led1mqH — ROB CRAVE (@ROBCRAVEE) January 30, 2024

Heck, the official MTV account even expressed some genuine interest in the singer’s potential choice:

i can't wait to see which one you choose 🥰 — MTV (@MTV) January 29, 2024

And Charli took things a step further, calling on some of her famous friends to do dramatic readings of the suggestions on her account:

let me kno which ones u think i should

try ! pic.twitter.com/LhmFXWPa29 — Charli (@charli_xcx) January 29, 2024

While this list should absolutely be taken with a grain of salt as it may be satire—considering Charli herself has admitted to “lying for fun” about her label’s various demands in the past:

not me – i was just lying for fun https://t.co/Gucd7NgFbc — Charli (@charli_xcx) May 24, 2022

Regardless, it’s still wild to think that some celebrities are regularly sent similar lists of PR stunts to try and pull off.

So, uh, yeah…there you have it? I can’t unknow this now! But hey, tag yourself in the list! For the record, I’m clearly “Full ball gown in the middle of the Tube: Mental breakdown and pouting.”