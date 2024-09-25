What the ‘Big Bang Theory’ cast has been working on since the show ended—and where to watch it all

Over 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory cast captivated fans with humor that wasn’t just spot-on but smart and witty. The show followed a loveable group of highly accomplished and under-socialized friends whose lives change as the aspiring actress across the hall—and later, other ladies—become part of their group.

To say the show is one of the biggest sitcoms of the last two decades still feels like an understatement. The draw of the show — beyond a unique cadence and subject matter you wouldn’t see much about anywhere else — was the ensemble cast who brought Leonard, Sheldon, Penny, Howard, Raj, Bernadette, and Amy to life.

Here’s what The Big Bang Theory cast has been up to since the show’s conclusion in 2019.

Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter)

Johnny Galecki has taken a step back from the spotlight since playing the hilarious, emotional Leonard Hofstadter. Aside from some guest appearances on The Conners, Johnny has forgone acting as he focuses on family.

Just before the end of The Big Bang Theory, Johnny and then-girlfriend Alaina Meyer welcomed a son, Orbison. The two went on to split the following year, in 2020. In early 2024, Galecki shared an update on life with Architectural Digest. He now lives in Nashville and continues to share Orbison with his ex. He has also remarried to wife Morgan, with whom he shares a daughter, Oona.

Where to watch The Conners: Netflix, Hulu, ABC

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper)

Jim Parsons‘ time in The Big Bang Theory universe continued after the show’s 12 seasons. Parsons went on to serve as narrator and executive producer on spinoff series Young Sheldon, which concluded in May 2024.

Parsons has done other voice acting work since 2019, including on The Simpsons and Pete the Cat. He’s also made a return to the theater in Broadway’s Mother Play and the upcoming Our Town.

Where to watch Young Sheldon: Netflix, Max

Kaley Cuoco (Penny)

Kaley Cuoco‘s continued to blossom since her time as Penny. Not only has she been acting, but she’s also been getting work behind the scenes with her own TV production company, Yes Norman Productions.

She both served as lead and executive produced The Flight Attendant throughout its two-season run, from 2020 to 2022. Cuoco went on to do the same with two films: 2022’s Meet Cute and 2024’s Role Play. Cuoco also voiced Harley Quinn in the eponymous TV series from 2019-2023.

Cuoco’s also had a lot happen in her personal life. She’s currently engaged to actor Tom Pelphrey, with whom she shares a daughter, Matilda.

Where to watch The Flight Attendant: Max

Where to watch Meet Cute: Peacock

Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz)

After years of playing sly guy Howard, who means well but sometimes tries a little too hard, Simon Helberg continued to work in TV, with appearances in Poker Face and lending his voice to American Dad. He’s also worked in film, in Annette, As They Made Us, and Space Oddity.

Where to watch Poker Face: Peacock

Where to watch As They Made Us: Tubi

Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali)

After playing the sweet, quiet Raj Koothrappali, Kunal Nayyar continued to work in TV, both as an actor and a voice actor.

He’s lended his voice to a number of Trolls products, as well as Criminal: UK, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, and most recently, How to Date Billy Walsh.

Where to watch Criminal: UK: Netflix

Where to watch How to Date Billy Walsh: Amazon Prime

Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski)

Melissa Rauch shined as the friendly but fiesty Bernadette Rostenkowski and she’s only continued to enjoy success.

Many of her roles since being part of The Big Bang Theory cast have been voice acting roles: in Robot Chicken, Cats & Dogs 3, and Animaniacs. She’s also starred in the Night Court reboot as Abby Stone for the last year and counting.

Where to watch Night Court: Peacock, Max

Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler)

Mayim Bialik was already beloved when she rocked the role of the brainy, assertive Amy Farrah Fowler. Since The Big Bang Theory, Bialik has stayed booked and busy. She portrayed the lead in Call Me Kat for three seasons before its conclusion.

Bialik also helped out with hosting duty as Jeopardy sought out its new host after the death of Alex Trebek. She also wrote and directed her first film, As They Made Us, which debuted in 2022.

These days, Bialik hosts her podcast, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, discussing issues of mental health.

Where to watch Call Met Kat: Max

Where to watch As They Made Us: Tubi

If you’re looking for a Big Bang Theory rewatch, you can stream the series on HBO Max.

