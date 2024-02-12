Beyoncé announced her next album will be a country record at the Super Bowl, and fans are dusting off their cowboy hats

Our lord and savior, Beyoncé, announced via a hilarious Super Bowl Verizon commercial over the weekend that her new album—the follow-up to her smash hit Renaissance aptly titled Act II—will be released on March 29th, 2024.

In the commercial, Beyoncé attempted to “break” Verizon’s apparently unbreakable network coverage by doing increasingly hilarious media stunts—including starring in Bar-Bey, a Barbie parody, and running for “BOTUS,” Beyoncé of the United States (of course).

However, when nothing managed to break Verizon’s network, she settled for breaking the internet (and viewers’ brains) instead by ending the commercial with a simple declaration meant directly for the audience: “Okay, they’re ready! Drop the new music.”

“Okay, they ready! Drop the new music.”



— Beyoncé in a new #SuperBowl commercial for Verizon. pic.twitter.com/nvx7YeFNU0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2024

Fans scrambled to find the new music online, delighted to discover the mega-star had dropped two brand new songs—“Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages”—and they were further delighted to find the artist’s semi-unexpected genre shift to Country music was officially confirmed.

The internet looking for Béyonce’s “new music” after that Verizon commercial pic.twitter.com/IaYNAOxpyj — bb (@brettxboon) February 12, 2024

The genre shift was, as stated, only semi-unexpected, as Beyoncé’s devoted fan base—known to most online as the “BeyHive”—had put two-and-two together weeks ago, and had long-whispered rumors of a possible country album incoming (though, this isn’t by any means the singer’s first foray into Country music, given her iconic track “Daddy Lessons” on Lemonade—and, you know, the fact that she’s from Houston, Texas).

Naturally, long-time fans were quick to joke and meme about the massive announcement, and especially about their general feelings toward the country music genre as a whole:

If you slandered Daddy lessons don’t switch up now . The north remembers https://t.co/GVTHEqZ9Ca — Astead (@AsteadWH) February 12, 2024

beyoncé did it for the bitches who's fav song on lemonade was daddy lessonspic.twitter.com/AooNlFVWz5 — a (@stanyelyah) February 12, 2024

Renaissance gays adapting to Beyoncé’s country era pic.twitter.com/toRyUbAn0c — act ii Updates 𐚁 (@B7Album) February 12, 2024

Me: I hate Country

Beyoncé: I like Country

Me: pic.twitter.com/VPfgzB7An1 — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 12, 2024

How it feels to be a Daddy Lessons Beyoncé stan right now pic.twitter.com/KmA12ye0P6 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 12, 2024

me: “I don’t listen to country music”



also me after beyoncé drops country songs: pic.twitter.com/CMfeFNdwe2 — Jerry (@xvesl) February 12, 2024

me on march 29 pic.twitter.com/YgBI2daIgJ — Jordan (@itsjordanapps) February 12, 2024

Me getting ready for Beyoncé country album pic.twitter.com/CwXCVEoXIA — Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) February 12, 2024

me on March 29 pic.twitter.com/UgCvZkWLfZ — Paris Stinson (@paris_stinson) February 12, 2024

In short: YEE-HAW and whatnot! March 29th can’t get here fast enough.