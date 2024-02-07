Apple Vision Pro memes are virtually everywhere—here are some of the best

When the Apple Vision Pro was first announced back in June of 2023, it immediately became the focus of relentless memes—and for good reason.
The unique headset, which retails for $3,499, is described by Apple as “a spatial computer that blends digital content and apps into your physical space, and lets you navigate using your eyes, hands, and voice.”
Among other things, the device allows you to use all Apple apps and view them directly in front of you while arranging them however you like.
One user’s demonstration of how they use the product even went viral on X, showing the full potential of the pricey tech:
The product officially launched this week, and users have taken to X to show the various and creative ways they’ve found to use the Apple Vision Pro, like learning piano:
Or watching their favorite sports in impossibly high definition:
Heck, you can even use it to make the airplane TV feel less sad and tiny:
Like all meme fodder, the jokes around the headset died down as time went on and the announcement was forgotten, but the recent official launch of the product this week has, in turn, also launched it back into pop culture consciousness, and thus the jokes and memes have started rolling in all over again—this time, more aggressively than ever before.
Here are just a few of the best:
Only time will tell how popular the Apple Vision Pro actually becomes, but, as always, we’re just here for the memes, TBH.