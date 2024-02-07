Apple Vision Pro memes are virtually everywhere—here are some of the best

When the Apple Vision Pro was first announced back in June of 2023, it immediately became the focus of relentless memes—and for good reason.

POV: the year is 2035 and HR is about to fire you pic.twitter.com/RK4UJzPm8f — gaut (@0xgaut) June 5, 2023

The unique headset, which retails for $3,499, is described by Apple as “a spatial computer that blends digital content and apps into your physical space, and lets you navigate using your eyes, hands, and voice.”

Among other things, the device allows you to use all Apple apps and view them directly in front of you while arranging them however you like.

One user’s demonstration of how they use the product even went viral on X, showing the full potential of the pricey tech:

The product officially launched this week, and users have taken to X to show the various and creative ways they’ve found to use the Apple Vision Pro, like learning piano:

Apple’s Vision Pro has finally arrived and users are coming up with insane ideas.



The 10 most incredible apps and use cases so far:



1. Learning Piano with Guiding Tiles pic.twitter.com/Q6r5Loh4U4 — Alvaro Cintas (@dr_cintas) February 3, 2024

Or watching their favorite sports in impossibly high definition:

Sports are about to be insane on the Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/sMUXDET0rI — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 3, 2024

Heck, you can even use it to make the airplane TV feel less sad and tiny:

Apple did it.



An actual commercial of a Vision Pro on an airplane.



pic.twitter.com/kCG0XHEdlh — Linus (●ᴗ●) (@LinusEkenstam) February 5, 2024

Like all meme fodder, the jokes around the headset died down as time went on and the announcement was forgotten, but the recent official launch of the product this week has, in turn, also launched it back into pop culture consciousness, and thus the jokes and memes have started rolling in all over again—this time, more aggressively than ever before.

Here are just a few of the best:

Some guy on the bus using Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/DaoQNt7Pq7 — Dr Sean Travers (@seanjetravers) February 5, 2024

I noticed you didn't log in to Microsoft Teams Metaverse until 8:03 this morning. Let's not make a habit out of that, champ! pic.twitter.com/ALhQT0RLMp — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) February 5, 2024

The Simpsons predicted the Apple Vision Pro. Unreal! pic.twitter.com/xsMcIViYHz — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) February 4, 2024

It’s called Apple Vision Pro, T. It lets you do all the things you can do on your phone but you look like even more of an asshole than you normally do. pic.twitter.com/9EvcQQDiVH — socialist sopranos memes (@gabagoolmarx) February 6, 2024

Android users through Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/MZEgYWOXdJ — Mike VRO (@vr_oasis) February 5, 2024

“Are you using any other form of birth control besides wearing an Apple Vision Pro?” pic.twitter.com/N1jxAkvV4L — litquidity (@litcapital) February 3, 2024

If you pretend it's like a Beck video directed by Spike Jonze in 1999 it becomes the coolest thing you have ever seen in your life https://t.co/V7kNVYfbFm — Robin Hatch (@robinhatch) February 6, 2024

Apple Vision Pro owners looking at everyone else: pic.twitter.com/mWEqD5zpL6 — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) February 4, 2024

Only time will tell how popular the Apple Vision Pro actually becomes, but, as always, we’re just here for the memes, TBH.