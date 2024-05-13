‘Safely expressing rage’: TikTokers are taking out their anger through ‘ice throwing’

One of the biggest subjects you’ll see on TikTok is mental health. From raising awareness or explaining the reality of various mental health and wellness issues, TikTok has proven to be a safe space for a lot of people seeking solutions. One TikTok user caught the attention of many when sharing what others have identified as a therapy technique to safely express anger. It’s for that reason that we’re seeing many the angry mom throwing ice on TikTok.

‘Angry Mom Throwing Ice’ Origins

TikToker @livingthrulove shared a video on the platform in early May. The video begins with the TikToker explaining, “My biggest struggle as a new mom is my anger.” She goes on to explain that she discovered ice throwing as a way of coping with anger on TikTok and decided to give it a try.

“Completely satisifies that need to be destruct (w/out being destructive!),” she explains as the video shows her holding a bowl of ice cubes and taking handfuls to throw in her bathtub. The mom yells as she throws the ice cubes. When the bowl runs out, she picks cubes up off the floor to throw again until she feels better.

@kel.luttrell #somatictherapy #somatichealing #fyp ♬ original sound – Kel #stitch with @mamajen OP beautifully and vunerability demonstarted a somatic practice that helps to release anger & got roasted in her comment section for it. 🙄 y’all need to stop projecting. this is a completely normal and healthy way to release anger. I’ve done this many times and it is extremely beneficial. Way more beneficial than suppressing my anger. Just because we’ve been taught not to interact with our anger, doesn’t mean its “weird” when somebody does in a supportive way. #anger

In just a week, the angry mom throwing ice on TikTok has amassed over 1.5 million likes and over 12 million views. Plus, many others are getting in on the trend:

‘Angry Mom Throwing Ice’ Controversy

While many TikTokers recognized this as a therapist-approved way of managing anger, there were some people who found the angry mom throwing ice to be problematic or concerning.

TikToker @livingthulove made a follow-up video addressing the backlash where commenters threatened to call CPS, emphasizing what she was doing was not an issue.

Other women who have experienced postpartum rage came to her defense and praised her for finding a safe way to manage her anger. As the video went viral, people debated how appropriate this way of managing anger is.

Men punch walls, set things on fire, beat their wives and children when they're angry but God forbid a postpartum mom records a video of herself throwing ice https://t.co/pLdB24KGJQ — Rae can do it with a broken heart 🥀 (@iseetayIight02) May 8, 2024

I’m just glad I live in a year where we can post tiktoks about moms throwing ice in bathtubs to help w stress bc if I would’ve gave birth 60 years ago I would’ve been fucking lobotomized with the way my postpartum rage was https://t.co/mRSpPvRIB3 — bunny (@chxrryplush) May 8, 2024

People want to be heard when they are angry. Sometimes those around us, don’t listen. So are wanted a safe venting space. Throwing ice is the least destructive.. now the question.



WHY IS SHE ANGRY?



I bet you people are asking her.



🙏😌😝💪🕉️⚖️ — Alpha Mom Omega (@mom_omega) May 7, 2024

One doctor gave ice-throwing their seal of approval while providing a list of other exercises to try:

