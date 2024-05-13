‘Safely expressing rage’: TikTokers are taking out their anger through ‘ice throwing’

One of the biggest subjects you’ll see on TikTok is mental health. From raising awareness or explaining the reality of various mental health and wellness issues, TikTok has proven to be a safe space for a lot of people seeking solutions. One TikTok user caught the attention of many when sharing what others have identified as a therapy technique to safely express anger. It’s for that reason that we’re seeing many the angry mom throwing ice on TikTok.
‘Angry Mom Throwing Ice’ Origins
TikToker @livingthrulove shared a video on the platform in early May. The video begins with the TikToker explaining, “My biggest struggle as a new mom is my anger.” She goes on to explain that she discovered ice throwing as a way of coping with anger on TikTok and decided to give it a try.
@livingthrulove My new therapy🤌🏼 #momtok #momsoftiktok #parentsoftiktok #momrage #postpartumrage #angerissues #momlife #newmom #postpartum ♬ original sound – mamajen
“Completely satisifies that need to be destruct (w/out being destructive!),” she explains as the video shows her holding a bowl of ice cubes and taking handfuls to throw in her bathtub. The mom yells as she throws the ice cubes. When the bowl runs out, she picks cubes up off the floor to throw again until she feels better.
@kel.luttrell #stitch with @mamajen OP beautifully and vunerability demonstarted a somatic practice that helps to release anger & got roasted in her comment section for it. 🙄 y’all need to stop projecting. this is a completely normal and healthy way to release anger. I’ve done this many times and it is extremely beneficial. Way more beneficial than suppressing my anger. Just because we’ve been taught not to interact with our anger, doesn’t mean its “weird” when somebody does in a supportive way. #anger #somatictherapy #somatichealing #fyp ♬ original sound – Kel
In just a week, the angry mom throwing ice on TikTok has amassed over 1.5 million likes and over 12 million views. Plus, many others are getting in on the trend:
@heal.me.you rage. a feeling I have felt scared at times to feel. a feeling that has come into my life more than once. I highly recommend throwing ice, it's safe for you and the people around you and man sometimes it's so good to shatter something #fyp #healing #healingjourney #rage #release #youareworthyoflove💛 ♬ original sound – angie.cip
‘Angry Mom Throwing Ice’ Controversy
While many TikTokers recognized this as a therapist-approved way of managing anger, there were some people who found the angry mom throwing ice to be problematic or concerning.
TikToker @livingthulove made a follow-up video addressing the backlash where commenters threatened to call CPS, emphasizing what she was doing was not an issue.
@livingthrulove How I imagine these calls are going rn #momlife #hated ♬ original sound – what..huh…oh…ok
Other women who have experienced postpartum rage came to her defense and praised her for finding a safe way to manage her anger. As the video went viral, people debated how appropriate this way of managing anger is.
One doctor gave ice-throwing their seal of approval while providing a list of other exercises to try:
@drwilloughjenkins #duet with @LaShea 🍄 here is some other tips if you like this one! #doctorsoftiktok #psychiatrist #mentalhealthmatters #mentalhealthawareness #copingskills #therapytiktok #angermanagement ♬ whos afraid of little old me – overlays 💐
