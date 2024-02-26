Aidy Bryant nailed her job as host the Independent Spirit Awards, ‘roasting’ celebs like Natalie Portman and Charles Melton

ICYMI, the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards aired this weekend and Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant was on hand to host the gala.

Aidy is obviously no stranger to comedy—as mentioned above she’s an SNL alum, and she was the star of the deeply underrated (if I do say so myself) Hulu original Shrill—however, this was her first experience hosting an award show, and she’s already going viral for her humorous opening monologue!

Taking to the stage to open the show, Aidy began by saying, “Since this is my first time hosting an awards show, I did want to try some of the classics. You know, like, roasting some of the celebrities in the crowd,” playfully adding, “Uh oh! Are you getting scared?”

She quickly picks out her first roastee(?), icon Natalie Portman: “From May December, Natalie Portman is here—hey Natalie, you stupid bitch! I’m sorry. Sorry. I know, I think I’m supposed to try to make it clever?” The shot then cut to Natalie, who immediately began laughing hysterically.

Moving on in an attempt to cover her first failed attempt, Aidy found a new target, “Oh wow, Sterling K. Brown, more like Stupid K. Bitch!” Sterling was also tickled by his new moniker.

Next, she pivoted back to the May December table, locking eyes with another one of the film’s beloved stars, “Charles Melton, everyone wants to have sex with you, you stupid bitch.”

The audience howled, picking up on the pattern of her “roasting” before she ended with perhaps the most aggressive—and most relatable—interaction, shouting out Past Lives star, Greta Lee, and saying, “Greta, you are a slob and a slut and a stupid bitch!” to which Greta nodded and mouthed “I know!”

The host ended the “roast” by comforting the audience and letting them know, “I’m sorry, I’m not a good roaster. Just know, though, if you’re feeling scared, that I only did that to people I’ve met, or I know, or I want to have sex with.”

Aidy quickly went viral for the silly clip—and for a few other skits she did throughout the event—and was praised for her hosting skills, especially considering the recent climate of hosts failing miserably at making both the celebrities and the audience at home laugh without being overtly cruel or boring.

And, of course, fans took to X to share their favorite moments from her hosting duties:

Natalie Portman's reaction to Aidy Bryant calling her a stupid bitch 😭🤣 #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/SSHIfQpe62 — Priyant (@Priyant1987) February 25, 2024

“Welcome to the Independent Spirit Awards, also known as the Bisexual Oscars.” – host Aidy Bryant pic.twitter.com/SzvnZopHn9 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024

aidy bryant so real doing a whole anatomy of a fall pimp bit at the spirit awards pic.twitter.com/jQBh1cij03 — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) February 25, 2024

incredible stuff happening at the indie spirit awards pic.twitter.com/iM8aEP2UUE — bethany (@savesthecat) February 25, 2024

Aidy Bryant absolutely bodying every award show host at the Spirit Indies right now. One of the all time greats. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) February 25, 2024

So, there you have it! Congratulations to Aidy for an incredible job!

