Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Today’s top stories are about: an Amazon warehouse worker worried about being run over by robots , the absurd feud between Catturd and Dan Crenshaw , the best reactions to the new Superman trailer, including Krypto the dog , and all the facts about the Cat Laughing and Pointing meme .

Keep scrolling for info on our holiday giveaway, which features some pretty sweet swag. And, since today is the first day of winter, we thought today’s “Meme History” is particularly appropriate.

Until next time,

— K.D.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🤖 HUMANS VS MACHINES

Amazon worker demands answers when he realizes new floor robots can ‘squish’ him

Employees are meant to wear special vests so the robots can detect them , but without the vests, it’s open season on the warehouse floor.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

Get ready for a very online four years .

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

🦸‍♂️ MOVIES

Krypto is the real star in the new Superman teaser trailer

Superman’s canine companion has viewers squealing with delight.

➤READ MORE

😹 MEME EXPLAINER

Cat Laughing And Pointing: a perfect reaction meme

* Evil laughter intensifies *

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

🚨 Giveaway alert! 🚨

Next week, web_crawlr will look a little different.

We’ll be starting our year in review coverage where each writer will take a look back at what happened this year including the top 10 dumbest conspiracy theories, top 10 memes of 2024, and top 10 political fails (and much, much more!)

But that’s not all!

Advertisement

Starting on Monday, web_crawlr will be having a week (plus) of daily giveaways to celebrate the end of 2024. We’ve got a lot of new stuff for all of you!

Each day, we will have a new survey for web_crawlr readers like you to answer. (Don’t worry, they are super super short). If you answer the survey, you’ll be entered to win the prize. It’s that easy!

Your answers mean a lot to us. It helps us understand what readers like you—the Daily Dot’s most important readers—like, dislike, want more of, and value from this newsletter. We take every answer of yours to heart. (Seriously).

The prize will be different each day, so don’t forget to check your inboxes every day until the end of the year to see what you can get!

Advertisement

Thanks for letting us crawl the web for you! Get hyped for Monday.

– Andrew Wyrich

Newsletter Editor, Daily Dot

To enter our giveaway, sign up for web_crawlr here.

Advertisement

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Advertisement

Meme History: Winter Is Coming

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

Advertisement

🥚 A McDonald’s worker showed the difference between a round egg and a folded egg. Which one should you order?

🏨 A couple requested a refund for their Quality Inn room. Why didn’t the manager let the check out?

🥘 A woman made a crucial mistake with her new Le Creuset, leading to a fiery disaster in her kitchen .

👁️ On TikTok, a woman warned viewers about getting LASIK eye surgery, sharing the life-altering side effects of the procedure.

Advertisement

📦 An Amazon customer tried to return two items , only to encounter a frustrating new policy change that had her “shaking with rage.”

From the Daily Dot archive: 📺 What do users actually want from streaming services ?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Sebastian Stan explains his challenges from playing Trump to stepping back into Bucky Barnes in the upcoming Thunderbolts film.