‘This is why I always sub’: McDonald’s worker shows the difference between round egg, folded egg. Here’s which one you should order

Eggs are in six out of the nine breakfast sandwiches that McDonald’s offers in the U.S. But whether you get a folded egg or a round egg depends on the sandwich. You can, of course, always customize your sandwich to ensure it contains the egg of your choice, but which one is better?

Featured Video

A viral video recently resurfaced on TikTok showing how both egg types are prepared. The video was originally posted by @essentialmcdonalds in 2022. It was recently reposted by TikToker @seedoilscouthub on TikTok, where it went viral, garnering over 720,000 views.

“So, today, I’m gonna show you the difference between our folded egg and our round egg,” the McDonald’s worker says, showing each cooked egg as an example.

The video cuts to 12 yellow folded egg squares in a plastic, airtight container. “They come pre-cooked. They’re not this yellow in real life,” the worker explains, referring to the discoloration that shows up on camera. He then shows the reheating process.

Advertisement

“All we do is throw them on the grill, arrange them neatly, pour a little bit of water in there, and then cook them,” the content creator says.

Then, he moves on to the round eggs. Those are freshly cracked and placed into round molds on the grill. He then uses a tool to break up the yolk a bit.

“We pop all the yolks, pour some water at the top, so it steams the yolk and the egg,” he explains, pouring water into an opening at the top of the contraption.

@essentialmcdonalds’ account is no longer active. The Daily Dot reached out to @seedoilscouthub via TikTok comment and direct message, as well as McDonald’s via press email.

Advertisement

Viewers argue which egg is better

People on team round egg feel validated by the clip.

“This is why I always sub round egg,” one viewer wrote.

“I always get round egg. it’s so much better,” a second concurred.

Advertisement

Others, despite knowing the round egg is more fresh, prefer the taste of the folded egg.

“I love the folded egg,” one user stated.

“For some reason I really like a square egg,” another commented.

What McDonald’s has said about the eggs

McDonald’s further explained how the folded eggs come to be on its site. “Our folded eggs, like the ones on a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, are made with liquid eggs that are pre-cooked and folded before being flash frozen by our suppliers. Once in our kitchens, they’re prepared on the grill with real butter,” McDonald’s states.

Advertisement

As for the rounded egg, McDonald’s explains that it uses “USDA Grade A cracked into an ‘egg ring’ to get that iconic round shape for our Egg McMuffin®.”

McDonald’s used to offer a third egg type: folded egg white. The egg came in its Egg White Delight McMuffin. Many lauded this as the healthiest egg sandwich option. However, McDonald’s officially discontinued the sandwich back in 2020 to simplify its menu.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.