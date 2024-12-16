Advertisement
Memes

Cat Laughing And Pointing: a perfect reaction meme

Muahahaha.

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Repeating image of a cat with is mouth wide open and a super-imposed emoji of a pointing finger at the camera.

The Cat Laughing And Pointing meme is a photo of a cat with its mouth wide open as though in laughter, above a yellow pointing finger emoji making it appear as though it is laughing at the viewer.

Meme basics

  • Meme Creator: Unknown
  • Meme Type: Reaction
  • First Appearance: October 2023
  • Origin Source: YouTube
  • Peak Popularity: April 2024
cat laughing meme google trends
Google Trends
Origin

laughing cat meme
Google Trends

It’s unclear what the origin of the laughing cat photo is. The fuzzy image of an orange and white cat has a pointing emoji added to it. The meme started appearing online in the fall of 2023.

The image appears in a YouTube compilation video of laughing cats shared by @LLEnglishChannel. The same photo appeared again in October 2023. YouTuber @SevTube posted it with a cackling laugh track, where it amassed over 3 million views.

laughing cat gif
@bria_funnysecretacc/Tenor

The laughing and pointing cat is commonly used to poke fun at something or someone ridiculous. The popular reaction meme and GIF have inspired many variations; Crafty social media users have combined a series of cat expressions and emojis to make their own versions of the Laughing Cat meme.

Meme examples

kitten pointing and laughing
@bria_funnysecretacc/Tenor
fortnite kid 20 damage laughing at home intruder
@ThanksgivingIRS/IMGFLIP
cat laughing point
@ThanksgivingIRS/IMGFLIP
roblox noob laughing cat meme
@ThanksgivingIRS/IMGFLIP
white cat doubled over pointing and laughing
@ThanksgivingIRS/IMGFLIP
wide eyed meme cat pointing and laughing
@LL English Channel/YouTube
orange cat judgy stares while white cat laughs
@LL English Channel/YouTube
mom tells me to read a book laughing meme
@LL English Channel/YouTube
tabby cat pointing and laughing
@LL English Channel/YouTube
little kid bumps head cat laughing meme
@SMG5_NB-is-merry/IMGFLIP
white cat doubled over pointing and laughing
@SMG5_NB-is-merry/IMGFLIP
gen z laughs at car crash on tablet laughing cat meme
@SMG5_NB-is-merry/IMGFLIP
small cat pointing and laughing
@SMG5_NB-is-merry/IMGFLIP
white cat doubled over pointing and laughing
@LL English Channel/YouTube

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

