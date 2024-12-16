Cat Laughing And Pointing: a perfect reaction meme

The Cat Laughing And Pointing meme is a photo of a cat with its mouth wide open as though in laughter, above a yellow pointing finger emoji making it appear as though it is laughing at the viewer.
Meme basics
- Meme Creator: Unknown
- Meme Type: Reaction
- First Appearance: October 2023
- Origin Source: YouTube
- Peak Popularity: April 2024
Origin
It’s unclear what the origin of the laughing cat photo is. The fuzzy image of an orange and white cat has a pointing emoji added to it. The meme started appearing online in the fall of 2023.
The image appears in a YouTube compilation video of laughing cats shared by @LLEnglishChannel. The same photo appeared again in October 2023. YouTuber @SevTube posted it with a cackling laugh track, where it amassed over 3 million views.
The laughing and pointing cat is commonly used to poke fun at something or someone ridiculous. The popular reaction meme and GIF have inspired many variations; Crafty social media users have combined a series of cat expressions and emojis to make their own versions of the Laughing Cat meme.
Meme examples
