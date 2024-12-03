‘Your mistake is also educating me’: Woman makes crucial mistake with her new Le Creuset

Le Creuset offers a wide variety of cookware. The luxury cooking brand offers Dutch ovens, skillets, braisers, grill pans, stockpots, and saucepans, just to name a few. All the pots and pans look similar. They can easily lead to confusion and user error if one isn’t careful.

TikToker Lindsay (@llindseynoel) learned this the hard way when she put her brand-new Le Creuset stoneware on the stovetop, thinking it was stove-top safe.

“Was cooking a lovely dinner when my BRAND NEW Le Creuset decided to explode and catch my stove on fire,” Lindsay (@llindseynoel) writes in the text overlay of her video.

There are dish pieces strewn about her stovetop. Her diced onion and celery are still steaming in the remnants of the Le Creuset on the stovetop.

“Sooo does anyone know the @Le Creuset customer service number,” she quips in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lindsay via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, as well as to Le Creuset via contact form.

Viewers sympathize with this mistake

Lindsay’s video has racked up over 435,000 views, and viewers sympathized with her mistake.

“I also did not know the difference and now your mistake is also educating me so thank you,” one viewer wrote.

“Girl don’t feel bad I 100% wouldve thought it was stove top safe too,” another commented.

“Don’t feel bad I’m a la crueset owner and I have no idea they have stoneware and cast iron. Guess I’ve lucked out only purchasing the cast iron!” a third echoed.

A boxless Le Creuset leads to confusion

Lindsay explained in a comment that when she received her Le Creuset, it didn’t come in a box. So she wasn’t sure what make and model she had. This can happen if someone gifts you a Le Creuset or if you find one at a discount store like T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, or Marshalls.

“P.S I am not at all blaming le creuset! I just thought this was a crazy accident, but now I know it was stoneware and not cast iron! it wasn’t in a box when I got it so I had no idea!! peace & love,” she explained.

Le Creuset stoneware vs. cast iron

If the Le Creuset is “enameled cast iron,” according to the site, it is stove-top safe and oven-safe. Stoneware, on the other hand, should only be used in the oven. And the color of the knobs will tell you what the right oven temperature for your Le Creuset is.

A few indicators you have a cast iron pan

Cast iron is much heavier than stoneware.

Cast iron is also more expensive than stoneware. If you buy a Le Creuset for $50 at T.J. Maxx, chances are it’s stoneware. The price of cast iron pans at stores like that still costs hundreds.

Le Creuset’s cast iron pans are “made in France” and should say so on the pan. Some stoneware products are made in China.

What does Le Creuset’s warranty cover?

On its site, Le Creuset explains that its warranty doesn’t cover items that are damaged through “normal wear and tear, accident, misuse, abuse or commercial use. Scratches, stains, discoloration, corrosion or damage from overheating to the interior or exterior of the pan. Consequential damage is expressly excluded from this warranty.”

Since Lindsay’s pan was damaged through user error, warranty, unfortunalty, likely won’t cover it.

