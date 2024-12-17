Newsletter:🎅 Santa takes woman’s rent money

Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: A woman accidently sending “Santa” her rent money , a new conspiracy theory about how Luigi Mangione was arrested involving McDonald’s kiosks , a history of the “ None Pizza With Left Beef ” meme, and look at everything that broke on Cybertrucks this year.

Instead of being a Christmas hero giving out free money, Santa is becoming the Grinch who took the rent money.

There is no shortage of conspiracy theories surrounding Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old charged with murder in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The None Pizza With Left Beef meme is a photo and viral 2007 blog post by TV writer Steven Molaro about customization options when ordering Domino’s Pizza online. What started as a social experiment turned into a long-running viral internet meme.

After years of promises and delays, the Tesla Cybertruck finally reached customers at the tail end of 2023. And as 2024 comes to an end, it’s pretty clear: It was one of the biggest failures of the year.

By Charlotte Colombo

Contributing Reporter

‘Anyhoo I’m going to go to bed’: Does the Hawk Tuah girl have a new catchphrase?

🥧 A woman bought a pie from Costco, only for it to fall out of its tray in her car. Can she return it?

🌹 Did this Home Depot customer get bamboozled after buying a poinsettia?

🍿 This woman alleges in a viral video that a Cinemark employee laughed in her face and refused to let her pay for a snack pack.



🧽 Apparently there is a little-known household item that gets rid of mold in your fridge. People online are intrigued by this hack.



🚗 There was a robust discussion about turning etiquette while driving after this woman blasted drivers who come to a complete stop when making a turn.



🎸 From the Daily Dot archive: Without live performances amid the pandemic, musicians relied on streaming services to stay afloat.

Here’s one way to look at 2025.