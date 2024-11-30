‘You could literally bring back an empty tin’: Costco shopper’s pie falls over in the car. Can she really return it?

Costco has a generous return policy that offers a “Risk-Free 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.” TikTok users have returned all kinds of items, including a damaged grill, a couch purchased two years prior, and even a used bidet.

Now, a woman seeks advice from viewers after her Costco apple pie fell in the car’s backseat in a video with over 18,000 views.

TikTok user @xo.lovely.lynn asks in text overlay of the seven second clip, “Our apple pie for Thanksgiving tomorrow,” followed by a crying face and broken heart emoji.

“Do you think they’ll give us a refund?” she asks. As No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” plays, she reveals the apple pie. It slid off the tin, and the crust is broken and spilled onto her car’s backseat floor.

Costco shopper’s pie falls

“Are you still at the store? Yes, they will!” one viewer wrote.

“You could literally bring back an empty tin and they’d refund you,” a second remarked.

“Knowing Costco, yes,” a third concurred.

Even a fourth saw a customer do something similar. “Saw someone drop their pumpkin cheesecake in the parking lot and I felt so bad,” they said.

Can she return this?

There isn’t anything that prohibits customers from returning opened food at Costco. “The general rule is that to get a refund, you need to be returning 50% of the item. So if you bought a two-pack of melons, cut into one, and found it bland, you can generally, in that situation, get a refund even with one of the melons being partially eaten,” per the Motley Fool.

While the blog post confirms you can return food items, including spoiled food, the author encourages customers to use their best judgement. It’s perhaps not the best idea to push Costco’s policy too far.

Costco employees share tales of returned food items

A Reddit thread posted to r/Costco confirmed the claims in the comments section. A user asked other workers strangest reason for returns. Some of the stories did involve food.

“Someone returned two pumpkins the day after Halloween because they ‘didn’t need them anymore.’” one user recalled.

“I saw someone return milk because they didn’t have time to drink it all before the expiration date,” another shared

“Someone bought a case of beer, got home, and dropped it. They cleaned it up using their vacuum that was also bought from Costco. They returned both the beer and the vacuum with all the glass still inside,” a third revealed.

The Daily Dot reached out to @xo.lovely.lynn via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Costco via media contact form.

