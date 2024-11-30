‘Bleach only bleaches it’: Homeowner reveals how this little-known household item gets rid of mold in your fridge

TikToker Ashley (@landsonsmomjanuary13) says they own a small cleaning company and is here to save your fridge from mold. Their secret? Hydrogen peroxide.

She explains how in a viral video that has accrued over 2.4 million views as of Saturday.

In the clip, Ashley shares that she owns a small cleaning business and shows us a particular clean she did for a realtor.

“I see black mold in the seal of fridges a lot of the time,” she writes in the caption. “If you spray hydrogen peroxide and use a magic eraser to wipe away the mold, then spray hydrogen peroxide and just let it sit. Hydrogen peroxide will actually kill black mold and keep from re-growing!”

“Did you know that Hydrogen peroxide actually kills black mold and that bleach only bleaches it?” she writes in the text overlay on the video.

In the clip, she shows a fridge that has some black spots on the plastic lining on the inside of the door. This is mold according to Ashley, and she shows the mold wiped clean after using the hydrogen peroxide.

Does the hydrogen peroxide trick work?

Hydrogen peroxide is an antiseptic used on the skin to treat minor cuts, scrapes, and burns. According to Healthline, it indeed also works to get rid of mold.

“The researchers concluded that hydrogen peroxide (along with bleach, 70-percent isopropyl alcohol, and two commercial products) has the potential to inhibit fungal growth on solid surfaces but isn’t likely effective at killing mold on porous surfaces,” the article states.

While hydrogen peroxide does kill mold, Ashley may have been incorrect about bleach’s inability to kill mold, as several sources cite bleach as a valid contender. However, both bleach and mold only work on non-porous surfaces. Some plastics are porous surfaces but rougher plastics tend to be non-porous.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on other ways to clean mold, like cleaning mold in a washing machine.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers were intrigued by this hack. It is news to some and old news to others.

“I had a doctor tell me they clean their offices and exam rooms with peroxide instead of bleach cause it’s healthier and bleach doesn’t clean as well as people think,” one person said.

“Wow so we’ve have been dying mold blonde,” joked another.

“Pro tip hydrogen peroxide kills all living bacteria it touches. Good bacteria and bad,” shared a different commenter.

“Use white vinegar! the vinegar helps protect the area so mold doesn’t come. spray and let it sit for 15 minutes then wipe it away,” one user suggested.

“I am a server and we use all peroxide based cleaners,” a user said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ashley for comment via TikTok message and comment.



