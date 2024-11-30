‘Are you stupid?’: Woman calls out drivers who come to a complete stop while making a turn. Here’s why

A TikToker blasted drivers who come to a complete stop before making a turn. Her angry message sparked discussion about turning etiquette while navigating the road.

TikToker Hannah (@traphousehannah) shared her take in a viral video that has racked up 99,700 views and thousands of likes.

“This video is for the people who feel the need to come to a full stop when they’re making a turn,” she began in the clip. “My question is, ‘What the [expletive] is wrong with you? Are you stupid?”

Is it legal to turn without coming to a complete stop?

Though it is unclear what specific scenario the woman is talking about, generally, drivers should come to a full stop before making a turn.

Each state has its own rules regarding making turns.

For example, in all 50 states, drivers can turn right on red unless there is a posted sign that indicates that right turns cannot be made on red lights. Drivers must still use caution when turning and look out for pedestrians or oncoming vehicles.

So, it is entirely common for a driver to come to a complete stop before turning in these instances. It is even recommended that drivers should come to a full, complete stop.

While it is not illegal to turn right on red without coming to a complete stop, that does not mean it is a good practice.

In instances where drivers encounter a STOP sign, they are required to make a full stop before proceeding, including turning.

@traphousehannah because why are we at a FULL STOP on a BUSY street?? SWANG THAT BIH ♬ original sound – not hannah

“I’m stopping and checking before I go. I’ve been in too many car accidents that messed my body up permanently,” user Akali commented.

“Babe it’s legal… you have to lol,” user wooyeahwooyeah said.

“Girl I live in California our insurance is already way too expensive here so ima drive as cautious as I need to,” user Mombie wrote.

However, others could identify with the woman’s frustration.

“Girl I’m screaming ‘GO AINT A [expletive] THING COMING!!!!!’ My kids say mom they can’t hear you,” user Mama Ash said.

“People don’t know how to read the road and it shows,” user brittneyrain commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hannah by TikTok comment and direct message.

