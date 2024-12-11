Memes

Luigi Mangione gets a series of hilarious alibis in latest social media trend

“It was great seeing my friend Luigi Mangione in Tulsa on 12-4-2024 between 6am and 6pm.”

Luigi Mangione alibi images

Days before his arrest in connection to the killing of UnitedHealthcare C.E.O. Brian Thompson on Monday, the internet had clocked Luigi Mangione as a Hot Guy. Surveillance images circulated by police had captured Mangione pulling down his face mask and smiling in the lobby of the hostel where he was staying.

Then he was arrested, his name and face were plastered across the web, and the thirst reached critical mass; Mangione’s good looks combined with the unpopularity of American health insurance companies saw a wave of memes and jokes advocating for his acquittal.

Specifically, fangirls and boys are Photoshopping the suspected shooter into various scenarios to provide him an “alibi” and “prove” his innocence. The Luigi Mangione Alibi jokes are obviously not convincing enough to give the alleged shooter a legitimate alibi, but the joke is funny enough to turn it into the hottest murder meme of 2024.

Mangione charged with murder

Pennsylvania police arrested Mangione as a strong person of interest on Dec. 9, 2024, after a McDonald’s worker in Altoon, PA recognized and reported him to 911. They then transported him back to New York and charged him with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The police have since claimed to find a gun, fake IDs, and a handwritten note taking sole credit for the crime. Several news outlets reported they received this “manifesto” but have only released various excerpts, though independent journalist Ken Klippenstein published what he says is the full text on his Substack along with a claim that mainstream media outlets are refusing to do the same.

“Major media outlets are also in possession of the document but have refused to publish it and not even articulated a reason why,” he writes. “My queries to The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and NBC to explain their rationale for withholding the manifesto, while gladly quoting from it selectively, have not been answered.”

Luigi Mangione alibi jokes proliferate

Social media users started posting altered photos featuring Mangione shortly after his arrest. Along with the visuals are reports of how much they enjoyed their time spent with Mangione on Dec. 4, far, far away from Manhattan.

On Dec. 10, X account @Gritty20202 posted a screenshot that read, “It was great seeing my friend Luigi Mangione in Tulsa on 12-4-2024 between 6am and 6pm” early on Tuesday, and the trend took off from there. Based on this and other images, the meme likely began on Facebook, where even local businesses were claiming him.

Oh, the places Luigi Mangione has been

1.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him in front of a lit city Christmas tree in Tulsa.
@Gritty20202/X
2.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him shirtless in front of the Chicago bean.
@Gritty20202/X

3.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him shirtless in a water park.
@FromtierCity/X
4.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him smiling beside a grinning man in glasses.
@FromtierCity/X

5.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him posing with a family in front of the Taj Mahal and a gif of the flight plan from New York.
@albin0alligator/X
6.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme featuring a man in glasses and a calico cat.
@albin0alligator/X

7.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with his head Photoshopped onto a model in front of a black screen.
@JessyColossus/X
8.

Tweet reading 'Had a great time with my friend Luigi Mangione between the hours of 6am-9pm on December 4th in Boston. He was here the ENTIRE time and nowhere else we had a ton of fun. Hope he’s doing well.'
@JessyColossus/X

9.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him smiling in front of a lit city Christmas tree in San Antonio.
@officialreymago/X
10.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him posing next to a man in a flat.
@officialreymago/X

11.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him shirtless in a video game shop.
Jay St. Video Games/Facebook
12.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with a gif of Nintendo's Luigi doing finger guns.
Jay St. Video Games/Facebook

13.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him in a tattoo parlor.
Sarah Lalley/Facebook
14.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him shirtless in a dog grooming salon.
Sarah Lalley/Facebook

15.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him in a parking lot holding a ticket.
Courtney Hype/Facebook
16.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him crouching in front of a truck in a shirt reading 'my name is Luigi.'
Courtney Hype/Facebook

17.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him shirtless in front of office cubicles.
Casper Planet/Facebook
18.

Luigi Mangione Alibi meme with him in a suit smiling in a video game shop.
Casper Planet/Facebook

19.

A Photoshopped image of the CEO shooting suspect smiling in front of a lit city Christmas tree.
Kendia Kay Laing/Facebook
20.

A Photoshopped image of the CEO shooting suspect shirtless in a pole dancing studio.
Kendia Kay Laing/Facebook

21.

A Photoshopped image of the CEO shooting suspect shirtless next to a woman holding up her phone.
Meagan Rose/Facebook
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

