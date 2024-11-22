‘Y’all be trying to show out, act like you got so much money’: McDonald’s worker slams customers who linger at the drive-thru window. Here’s why

A McDonald’s worker has beef with customers who linger too long while paying at the drive-thru window. And it’s stirring up controversy on TikTok.

“Why do y’all order, and then wait until you get all the way to the window to just pull y’all money out to pay?” @whothatboytre asks his followers in a video that’s been viewed over 31,500 times. “You only ordered the McChicken.”

The TikToker goes on to accuse customers of delaying their payment just to show off their money.

“Please have your $1 ready. I don’t want to see what you got in your pockets. Y’all be trying to show out, act like you got so much money,” he says. “Babe, it’s only a McChicken. I don’t give a [expletive]. Have your money ready.”

What happens when you linger at the drive-thru?

TikToks complaining about the speed at which customers make their way through the drive-thru are popular on the platform among fast-food employees. But the reasoning behind it often has little to do with the employees themselves and more to do with the common practice among franchises with drive-thru windows to utilize timers.

The specifics of the timer vary based on the system. But, they can generally monitor how long a car lingers at each window and determine whether employees are meeting certain goals. The point of this is to maximize efficiency and profitability. But the real-world result for workers is that they might be chastised or even penalized by management for customers taking too long to order, pay, or otherwise move through the line.

While @whothatboytre didn’t specifically mention that his frustration has anything to do with slow McDonald’s customers impacting the drive-thru timer results, it’s entirely possible this plays a role.

Viewers weren’t entirely on board

TikTok viewers often side with workers in scenarios like the one in the video. But in this particular instance, the comments were split. Many people pointed out outside factors that play into a delay in pulling out payment.

“Nah because the line moved fast before I could get it,” wrote @judypayne86.

“Cuz I’m trying not to hit the curb driving around give me a minute lol,” @cherries629 said.

“Because the cashier don’t give the amount at the menu now I got to pull out the amount at the window,” @jessgotthatvibe pointed out—a sentiment echoed by a number of commenters.

Some, however, agreed with @whothatboytre that it was important to just keep things moving along.

“And they NEED TO KNOW what they want BEFORE they get to that speaker,” @mrwestfield95 added.

