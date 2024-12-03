‘It was wet’: Woman swears off food delivery apps after taking bite of caesar salad wrap. Can she sue?

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing her horrifying experience ordering food online.

Grayson Caprina (@graysoncaprina) said that, after her experience, she’s “never ordering from any food delivery service ever [expletive] again.”

She didn’t order the soiled food from a popular delivery app, such as DoorDash or UberEats, though. Instead, she said she bought a sandwich through a restaurant’s app. And when the food came, she said it was tucked inside a bag that was wet. Her problems only got worse from there. As of Monday, Caprina’s clip had amassed more than 41,800 views.

What’s wrong with the food?

Caprina said that her favorite chicken Caesar wrap comes from BobWhite Counter, an East Coast-based restaurant. “I eat it basically every day,” she claimed. But recently, Caprina said she ordered a sandwich through the store’s app and received a bag that was wet.

“I didn’t really think anything of it,” she said. But then the content creator started eating her wrap and fries, and said she noticed a peculiar odor.

“It kind of smells like pee,” Caprina recounted. That led her to smell the damp bag the sandwich was delivered in. Upon doing so, Caprina said she noticed that her delivery bag—and her hands—smelled like pee as well.

“I picked up the bag that he delivered it in, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God it was wet,’” Caprina said. “There’s [expletive] pee on my bag.”

Caprina said that, despite washing her hands over and over again, she feels as though she can’t get the pee stench to go away. Sshe said the experience made her never want to order food via a delivery app ever again.

“I’m literally never Uber eating. I’m never ordering from a food delivery service,” she said. “That [expletive] is disgusting. I just ate someone’s [expletive] pee.”

Restaurant offers various forms of food delivery

Bobwhite customers can either place food orders online, from the restaurant’s app, or through food delivery apps, including GrubHub and DoorDash.

And while there are, of course, scams associated with some of the most popular online delivery services, it’s not clear what caused Caprina to receive a wet bag.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Caprina via TikTok comment and to Bobwhite through email.

In the comments section of her video, several viewers said that Caprina needed to report her delivery driver.

“I know legal action is pricey as [expletive] but maybe try to email headquarters,” one woman suggested. “They’re the ones that really read those emails and will do something about this!!”

“You can have the bag tested at a lab to 110% confirm it’s pee and get into contact with Uber/the police to file a report and arrest that person,” another offered.

According to FindLaw, customers may have a legitimate reason to sue a third-party food delivery service. But it advised seeking guidance from a lawyer before pursuing anything.

Viewers are horrified at customer’s experience

In the comments section of Caprina’s clip, most viewers expressed shock that she received a bag that was damp with pee.

“That is so traumatizing omg I’m so sorry,” one user said.

“MY JAW DROPPED OHMYGOD GIRL I’M SO SORRY,” another wrote.

“No I wanna cry for you,” a third viewer added.

Others, meanwhile, said that stores like this are the reason they never food via an app.

“I don’t trust food delivery I haven’t had a bad experience but I see so many stories and I’m just like whyyyy,” one viewer said.

“I work at a restaurant and more than half of the Door Dashers that pick up food smell like…cat pee,” another shared, nothing that she “stopped using food delivery services because of it.”

“Some of the door dashers I saw made me never want to order it EVER,” a third commenter wrote.

