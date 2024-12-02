‘This is yet another way Verizon likes to scam people’: Customer warns against upgrading iPhone with Verizon after experience

A content creator is going viral on TikTok for warning others against taking an iPhone trade-in deal with Verizon.

Felicity House (@felicityann1998) recorded her video from her car on Black Friday. Despite ongoing trade-in deals advertised this holiday season, the content creator says that viewers should “NOT do business with Verizon.”

House says she traded in her iPhone 12 last year for a more recent model. “It was a phone I bought through Verizon that had a crappy battery,” she says. So when she received a notice alerting her that she could trade in her old phone and receive $850—which was $100 more than she paid—House notes she was elated. She says that she ended up taking the deal and trading out her phone.

That bliss didn’t last long, though.

House says she’s had “nonstop issues with Verizon” since July and wanted to “be done” doing business with the company. To fully move on from Verizon, though, House says a worker told her she still owes $850. That’s because Verizon only does “payment plans.” And unless House stays with Verizon for the duration of her contract, she’s essentially forfeiting the trade-in deal.

“So now I’m stuck paying $850 so that I can get the hell away from Verizon, who screws me constantly,” House says. “Or, I get to just give them the phone back and have no phone.”

She adds, “This is yet another way Verizon likes to scam people.”

Her clip warning others had amassed more than 215,200 views.

What’s the iPhone trade-in deal?

According to Verizon’s website, there’s a trade-in deal available for those who want to upgrade their existing iPhone. For Verizon, in particular, new and existing customers can trade in their old phones—in any condition—for up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 lineup.

Verizon advertises this as part of its “guaranteed trade in” program, which was announced in September.

Understanding Verizon’s trade-in deal

If you want to trade in your old iPhone with Verizon, there are a few things you should know beforehand. Firstly, your old phone needs to be completely paid off before you can take advantage of the deal. And secondly, the money that you receive will be in the form of credits that go toward your new phone.

In other words, it’s not like House—or any other customer, for that matter—will just receive $850 to $1,000 in their pockets.

With the trade-in credit applied, your monthly phone bill should go down. But you only reap the benefits of the discounted price if you keep that new phone for the duration of your phone’s contract, which typically spans three years.

Should you try to wiggle out of the contract prior to then, you’ll still owe whatever amount is left on your phone. And if you try to buy a new phone before your three-year contract ends, you’ll basically forfeit any credit you have not yet received.

Another Verizon customer experienced a similar situation in September. In his TikTok clip, he warns viewers against taking the trade-in deal if they knew they would want a few iPhones before their contract expires.

“Verizon is not dumb,” he says. “They know that you probably want a new phone within the next three years. That’s where they get you.”

Viewers offer little sympathy to Verizon customer

As many viewers noted, the specifics of Verizon’s trade-in deal aren’t new—nor are they specific to Verizon. Several other phone carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile, essentially offer the same thing.

As a result, few were sympathetic toward House’s predicament.

“Every phone provider is the same way u must be new,” one commenter said.

“Any trade in deals consists of a 2-3 year contracts,” another added.

“It’s actually pretty clearly stated in the terms of the offer in the app,” a third commenter said. “Very helpful to read that first.”

But other users said that they could at least understand wanting to change phone carriers. Without giving specifics, some current (or former) Verizon customers said that they, too, were fed up with the company.

“I got Verizon last year… & plan to switch back to TMobile ASAP,” one user shared.

“This is the reason I get phones directly through Apple,” another wrote. “No hidden fees with carriers because their maths never math.”

“This happened to me with my iPhone 15 Pro Max,” a third Verizon customer said. “Never upgrading with Verizon again.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to House via TikTok comment and to Verizon through email.

