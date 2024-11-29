Newsletter: 🦃 Turkey-tastic Thanksgiving memes

Featured Video

Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃 To celebrate, we will be giving away some web_crawlr mugs! Scroll on down below to find out how you can get one!

Anyway, our top stories today are about: Some of the best Thanksgiving memes to prepare you for the rest of the day, why people on TikTok are buying in bulk after Trump announced plans to raise tariffs, a pizza hack that not everyone is onboard with , and a woman claiming that her Wi-Fi box burned down her house .

After that, we’ve got a “Deplatformed” column from our Senior Editor David.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Funny Thanksgiving memes have become a staple of the holiday season between Halloween and Christmas, offering humor to balance the stress of meal prep and large family gatherings. We gathered some of the best of them for you this year .

🌐 TECH

TikTok is tariff prepping

Following President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to raise tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, TikTokers started plotting how to stockpile supplies before he takes office.

A Domino’s Pizza customer has gone viral after sharing her unusual method to reduce pizza grease .

This woman’s house allegedly caught on fire after a Quantum Fiber internet box overheated. Is the company liable for setting her house aflame ?

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

How to get banned on Bluesky

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💰 This woman says you should always get a high-yield savings account . Is that true?

🎮 In a viral video, a GameStop employee says he just put in his two-week’s notice and then explains the many reasons why he’s quitting .

🍴 Being a server is no easy job. Given this, it’s understandable that some servers have customer gripes that they’re eager to share on the internet.

🥪 If you’ve reached your limit with tipping culture, you might want to reconsider: One woman was denied a bag at Subway recently because employees didn’t see her tip .

🪪 “I just got IDd buying cold medicine at Walmart,” one woman said in a viral video. But that wasn’t what surprised her the most .

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

📝 Question of the Day

WILL YOU BE SENDING SOMEONE THANKSGIVING MEMES TODAY?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Here’s Billy Bob Thornton on why he prefers to wear women’s jeans.