‘They trusted me with $2K cash and the whole store’: GameStop worker says he gave his 2 weeks. Then he reveals what he’s making an hour

A GameStop employee says he just put in his two week’s notice and then explains the many reasons why he’s quitting.

In a viral TikTok video that has 1 million views as of publication, user Lestip (@lestip) explains why he was so fed up work working at GameStop that he decided to call it quits.

The ex-Gamestop employee starts off the video explaining that his store is closing down, which, he adds, isn’t a surprise to him. The company, as many know, has been struggling for years and since the pandemic, it has closed over 1,000 locations.

However, the worker goes on to say that management informed the store employees that the location was going under due to “staffing issues.” He takes issue with this reasoning.

The TikToker says that “staffing issues” suggests the blame lies with the store workers. But, he argues, that the problem stems from higher management, and the fact that workers are paid too little.

The worker provides details about his salary, saying he makes $11 an hour.

“GameStop in my area averages anywhere from $8 to $11 an hour at the maximum.” He adds that this includes workers with a key, who have the added responsibility of opening and closing the store.

GameStop worker says he quit because of management

The TikToker also lists the many other reasons that led him to putting in his two week’s notice.

“Skipped over for a promotion that I was trained for. I was trained, promised the position, was not given it. Lots of really awful customers have been coming in and out. Just doing some awful, abysmal sh*t.”

He adds, “I had to deal with a lot of shoplifting. A lot of people who’ve cursed me out, and a couple people who’ve called me some slurs.”

“Honestly, that’s any retail position,” the ex-GameStop worker says of the disrespect he has to endure at work, but adds that altogether, these were enough to push him to quit.

The last straw

The GameStop worker adds that another reason he quit is because he is no longer allowed to use his phone on the floor, and isn’t allowed to sit down on the job anymore.

“The thing that really cemented, ‘Hey, you should get out of here,’ is when I got to work yesterday and after working multiple open to closes, back-to-back, my boss told me that they were not satisfied with the amount of work that I’ve been doing,” he says.

“When you’re working an open to close that’s kind of a lot to ask. And I think I’m over it. Yeah that was the last straw,” he says.

Another reason to quit the ex-Gamestop worker says is because of the persistent rodent problem.

“We have a mouse issue. There’s several mice in our drawers that keep ripping up paper and leaving sh*t pellets all over the place,” he claims.

Finally, he shows off the employee restroom. The floors are dirty and there are mounds of cardboard boxes, making it difficult to maneuver through.

“I think this is a really good qualifier for why I’m leaving,” he says panning his camera around the filthy bathroom.

TikTokers piled on

The GameStop employee’s many reasons for quitting resonated with viewers, who shared their thoughts in the comments.

“I remember a time in my life where GameStop was a dream job for me. Thank god I never actually worked there, because I’ve heard nothing but truly awful things,” one said.

“GameStop is one of those jobs where it’s harder than any other job to get employed in. yet they only pay like 10 dollars,” another wrote.

“I got $12 for keyholder position at GS. They trusted me with $2k cash and the whole store for $12 an hour,” someone else shared.

“In 2024!?!……$11 an hour!?…that’s insane,” an incredulous user proclaimed about the employee’s pay.

And then there was one person who shared their own experiences working at the chain. It appears that they had gripes similar to the ones that Les expressed.

The Daily Dot reached out to GameStop via email, and to the creator via TikTok comment for further information.

