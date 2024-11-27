TikTok is tariff prepping

Following President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to raise tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, TikTokers started plotting how to stockpile supplies before he takes office.

Featured Video

This week, Trump said he would sign an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico and Canada immediately after his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, aiming to use the fees to force the countries to crack down on fentanyl and immigrants.

Additionally, Trump would also put an extra 10% tariff on goods coming from China.

Electronics, footwear, and foodstuffs supplied internationally, could experience significant price rises. These tariffs will also affect products made in America, with U.S. companies warning it will be difficult to maintain current prices as they still rely on foreign raw materials.

Advertisement

TikTokers began mourning the goods that they may no longer be able to buy cheaply.

In one post, a user lovingly stroked Mexican foods with the caption “POV: you’re about to be too broke to buy your favorite foods because 76 million big dumb idiots couldn’t be bothered to google what a tariff is.”

Since Trump’s announcement of tariffs, Google searches for “how do tariffs actually work?” saw a 1650% increase in interest, despite Trump pushing for them during the campaign.

Advertisement

Some creators made explainer videos on what tariffs are, and how consumers will be affected. Speaking to their followers, one warned “If you’ve noticed the price of things going up lately, you might want to brace yourself for even higher cost.”

Getting ahead of price hikes, TikTokers are also plotting their personal stockpiles, as well as giving others tips on how to prep for their own needs.

Some users are being very specific with what they are purchasing, buying products they need in bulk such as contact lenses and toothpaste from foreign brands.

One TikToker laid out her full list, which included a water filter, menstrual products, charging cables, laundry detergent, and reusable paper towels.

Advertisement

Others stressed that “everything will get more expensive” and followers should try to prioritize buying in bulk now to minimize how often they need to restock.

While TikTokers are helping others decide how to hoard, some are wary of panic-buying and stressed to followers that this should be a months-long effort.

Many of these videos also focus on sustainability and eco-friendly forms of stockpiling, emphasizing reusability and longevity in what they are purchasing.

Advertisement

And one creator is encouraging followers to be even more strategic, suggesting they should buy groceries such as bell peppers and use the seeds to grow more.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.