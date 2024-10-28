Newsletter: 🍟 Want Trump fries? That’ll be $10k

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a man on Facebook Marketplace trying to sell Trump’s McDonald’s fries for a hefty price tag, a Chipotle patron who found something he was not expecting in his burrito , an AI site facing backlash for hosting a George Floyd chatbot , and a rundown of the viral breakup story on TikTok.

After that, Mikael answers one of your questions in his “Your Password Sucks” column.

See you tomorrow,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

The seller, who is also a mountaineer who occasionally dresses up as Jesus, didn’t immediately respond to questions about how he got his hands on the fries or how he could prove that they’re authentic .

“Nothing worse than biting an unexpected texture when eating,” one user commented on the TikTok video .

🤖 AI BACKLASH

George Floyd chatbots pop up on AI site already facing criticism for lack of oversight

Character.AI has been beset by heavy criticism lately .

💔 VIRAL VIDEOS

Explaining the Texas couple who broke up and the viral TikTok song about it

A woman shared the story of her breakup in a song on TikTok, and the internet has some thoughts .

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

You’ve been hacked. What do you do next?

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

💵 A diner said they decided not to tip their Applebee’s waiter for the “ first time in [their] life ,” asking viewers if they’re the one in the wrong for the decision.

🍰 This shopper is demanding answers after spotting offensive cakes in the bakery section of Walmart.

🥯 A TikToker is raising the alarm about a Great Value bagel pack she purchased at Walmart after discovering they lasted way past their expiration date .

📦 Amazon is changing its policy for Prime members. But how will it affect customers ?

🥖 What is the Balkan Breakfast TikTok trend ?

👩‍🍼 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON IN THE VIRAL BREAKUP STORY?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Embrace the difference ✨

🎶 Now Playing: “Born Into War” by Law of Power 🎶