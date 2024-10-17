‘I kind of felt like crying’: Chipotle customer finds ‘foreign object’ in his burrito. He can’t believe a worker’s response

A Chipotle customer discovered something in his burrito and was shocked by what the restaurant’s worker called it. The customer and TikTok influencer, Justin (@@justinassada), described the incident in a viral video. It has been viewed over 4.3 million times and liked 1.1 million times.

“So, I go to Chipotle today, and I go up to order,” he began in the video. “I’m sitting down eating my burrito, and then, like, on the third bite in, I bite down on something hard as sh*t.”

Justin explained that he used his finger to dig through the burrito to find the “foreign object.”

“To the point where I’m rummaging through it with my finger—disgusting, I know,” he continued.

After a bit of digging, he discovered the object.

“I pull out this foreign object, and it’s like this light brown slash green disc-shaped thing,” he explained.

That’s when a Chipotle worker stepped in to explain what the “foreign object” was.

“Before I could even decipher what it is, I just hear a voice from behind me go ‘ah, you got the lettuce b*ssy,’” Justin said.

Allegedly, the voice came from a Chipotle worker. He was described as having a “sinister” stare.

What is a lettuce b*ssy?

Chipotle burritos typically contain chopped romaine lettuce. Romaine lettuce leaves grow from several “hearts” that bundle together at the end in cross sections.

After the lettuce leaves are chopped, the heart cross sections are left over. This cross-section is what the Chipotle worker allegedly called a b*ssy.

“Only like three of those go out a day,” Justin said the worker told him.

The flabbergasted customer had no idea whether he should feel lucky or not.

“What are these?” he asked. “Golden tickets? Is this Willy Wonka? Are you going to take me to Chipotle f*cking headquarters after this?”

Ultimately, he said the finding ruined his meal and his day.

“I kinda felt like crying, I’m not gonna lie,” he said.

Justin is not the only Chipotle customer who found something off-putting in his meal. Another influencer went viral after allegedly discovering a small bug in her burrito bowl.

Chipotle lettuce in the news

The fast food chain’s lettuce has made it to the news before. Back in 2021, both Chipotle and Panera Bread had E. coli outbreaks linked to romaine lettuce.

Commercially sold romaine lettuce can be contaminated by the bacteria when growers use cow manure to fertilize crops.

Health departments in two different states were able to work together to solve the source of the outbreak and issue warnings to consumers.

Eating a romaine lettuce heart cross-section can result in illness if it is contaminated with the bacteria.

Otherwise, it is harmless.

Viewers share thoughts

Most in the comments section found Justin’s story to be hilarious.

“The search being lettuce b*ssy is SENDING me,” one viewer wrote.

“The story telling was immaculate,” another viewer added.

Others agreed that finding anything unexpected in their meal would ruin it.

“Nothing worse than biting an unexpected texture when eating,” user Caitlin Elizabeth commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Justin and Chipotle via email for comment and more information.

